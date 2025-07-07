Brisbane Property Market 2025: Boom or Bust? Insider Forecasts, Rents, Yields & Hotspots Revealed!

Brisbane’s skyline reflects a booming 2025 real estate market. The city’s housing values have shot up 75% since 2020, reaching a median **$1.01 million** for houses by mid-2025 propertyupdate.com.au propertyupdate.com.au. Demand (fuelled by interstate migration and affordability vs Sydney/Melbourne) far outstrips supply propertyupdate.com.au propertyupdate.com.au, and analysts expect continued, if moderate, growth. For example, Domain predicts 5% annual growth for Brisbane houses in FY2025–26 (pushing the median to ~$1.09M by mid-2026) propertyupdate.com.au, with units also up ~5% (to ~$701K) propertyupdate.com.au. Broadly, the residential market is on an upswing, the rental market is ultra-tight, and the commercial sector is navigating evolving demand – all shaped by major infrastructure (Cross River Rail, Metro), strong population growth, and policy measures. This report breaks down the latest data for buyers, renters, investors and developers.

Residential Sector: Prices & Forecasts

Current Prices: As of July 2025 Brisbane’s median house price is about $1.01M and units $718K propertyupdate.com.au. Brisbane homes have outperformed most other capitals, climbing over 50% since early 2020 propertyupdate.com.au. Inner-city lifestyle suburbs (Teneriffe, New Farm, etc.) command multi-million-dollar values, while outer corridors remain more affordable.

House price growth has moderated but remains positive. Annual gains are running in the mid-single digits; e.g. ~6.3% y/y for houses in mid-2025 propertyupdate.com.au. Units (apartments) saw very strong growth (~12% in FY2024-25) propertyupdate.com.au as buyers shifted into city apartments, but that is expected to ease to ~5% p.a. going forward propertyupdate.com.au. Forecasts: Major forecasters (Domain, ANZ, BIS Oxford, etc.) expect steady growth over the next few years. Domain’s latest Outlook sees Brisbane house prices +5% in FY25 and +5% in FY26 propertyupdate.com.au, while unit prices rise about +5% in FY26 propertyupdate.com.au. Over the medium term (2025–27), infrastructure build-out and ~1.8% p.a. population growth in SE Queensland support this steady trend. Long-term, the 2032 Olympics and continued migration (16% pop growth by 2032 propertyupdate.com.au) are seen as structural tailwinds propertyupdate.com.au abc.net.au.

Rental Market Dynamics & Yields

Vacancy: Brisbane tenants face a rental crunch . Vacancy rates are at historic lows – around 0.8% in Jan 2025 sqmresearch.com.au (second-lowest on record). In many inner/inner-middle suburbs, vacancies are effectively under 1%. (SQM notes only ~2,877 rental listings citywide in Jan 2025, reflecting intense demand sqmresearch.com.au.)

Commercial Sector Overview

Office: The Brisbane CBD office market is mixed. Vacancy has risen (to ~10.2% by Q1 2025 cbre.com.au) after years of tightness. A surge of new high-rise office supply (≈90,000 sqm delivering by late 2025 content.knightfrank.com cbre.com.au) will push vacancy higher (Knight Frank forecasts ~12% by 2026). Rents are still rising: prime CBD rents grew about 7.1% y/y cbre.com.au in Q1 2025. Yields on premium office assets remain around 7.0–7.3% cbre.com.au content.knightfrank.com. Big asset transactions continue (e.g. ~$181M traded in CBD Q1’25 cbre.com.au), but net absorption is negative, reflecting slower leasing. In summary, office rents up moderately, vacancy rising to mid-teens, yields steady.

Major Infrastructure Projects

Brisbane’s real estate is being reshaped by massive public works:

Cross River Rail (2026) – A new 10.2 km underground rail line with 4 CBD stations (Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert St, Roma St) crossriverrail.qld.gov.au. This will cut travel times and unlock development corridors (e.g. Woolloongabba’s Gabba Stadium precinct). Property near CRR stations is already hot, as noted by agents.

Demographics & Migration

Brisbane’s market is underpinned by population growth. Queensland’s population is booming (up 2.3% in the year to June 2024 propertyupdate.com.au, above the national 2.1%). Southeast Queensland (Greater Brisbane area) is growing fastest – ~1.9% p.a. recently vs ~1.4% outside the metro propertyupdate.com.au. Crucially, interstate migration is very high: Queensland netted by far the most internal migrants in 2022-23 silverhall.com.au as many Sydneysiders/Melburnians move north. Federal forecasts see QLD’s population up 16% by 2032 (helped by the Olympics) and reaching ~8.27 million by 2046 propertyupdate.com.au. With about 80% of those new residents in Brisbane’s region, housing demand will remain strong.

Housing Supply vs Demand

Supply is lagging demand. Recent ABS data show 171,394 home approvals in 2024 (a 4.7% rise from 2023) smartpropertyinvestment.com.au, but this is still well below the ~240,000 homes p.a. target. The HIA notes 2024 approvals barely recovered from decade lows and “were nowhere near levels needed to meet underlying demand” smartpropertyinvestment.com.au. Domain explicitly flags an undersupply as a key strength: “Housing supply not keeping pace with demand” s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com. In short, the pipeline of new dwellings in SEQ remains constrained by costs, labour shortages, and cautious developers, so existing housing absorbs most demand (keeping prices and rents elevated). On the industrial side, supply peaked in 2024 (≈2.6M sqm added) and will fall to ~520k sqm in 2025 assets.cushmanwakefield.com – this pullback should help keep industrial vacancy low. Overall, the fundamentals are tight: more buyers than homes available, more tenants than vacancies, which supports continued growth.

Government Policies & Incentives

First-Home Buyer Grants (QLD): Queensland offers generous support. For new homes (including new builds and substantial renovations), the First Home Owner Grant is $30,000 for contracts signed 20 Nov 2023 – 30 June 2026 qro.qld.gov.au (up from $15k before). Additionally, stamp duty concessions for first home buyers mean zero duty on homes up to ~$550k, with concessions phasing out by $800k qro.qld.gov.au (max duty savings ~$24,525 qro.qld.gov.au). These measures boost entry-level demand.

Key Suburb Spotlights for Buyers and Investors

Inner CBD/Lifestyle: Teneriffe and New Farm (riverside city fringe) top the list – median houses $3.9M and $3.4M respectively propertyupdate.com.au propertyupdate.com.au. These suburbs (and similarly Paddington/Red Hill) offer ultra-amenities and have held up through cycles. West End and South Brisbane (vibrant cultural hubs) also command high prices ($1.6–1.9M) propertyupdate.com.au propertyupdate.com.au and should grow further as Queen’s Wharf and Olympics approaches boost these precincts.

Investor Tips: Look for suburbs where supply is limited (e.g. land-locked ridges like Ashgrove/Red Hill) and demand is structurally strong (good schools, jobs, transport). Be wary of inner-city high-rise oversupply (CBD towers) which have underperformed. Across all segments, locations tied to major transport or job projects (like Cross River Rail stations, Olympic venues, hospital precincts) are likely winners clarkrealty.com.au abc.net.au.

Final Outlook: Brisbane’s fundamentals – affordability, growth, and yield – remain compelling. Most analysts expect continued solid growth (albeit slower than the pandemic boom). As Moody’s and UBS have noted, Brisbane leads in population growth propertyupdate.com.au and is improving in economic diversity. With strong local and interstate demand, record-low vacancies, and $70+ billion in infrastructure spending underway, the consensus is that Brisbane will continue to outperform or at least keep pace with the rest of Australia’s markets in the coming years (especially on the eve of the 2032 Olympics).

Sources: Recent market reports and data from Domain, CoreLogic/ABS, SQM Research, Knight Frank and CBRE, Queensland government, and specialist analyses propertyupdate.com.au cbre.com.au assets.cushmanwakefield.com qro.qld.gov.au qro.qld.gov.au propertyupdate.com.au abc.net.au, among others, as cited above.