Courchevel 1850 Real Estate Market Report 2025: Luxury Alpine Trends & Outlook 2026–2028

Overview – Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps Luxury Market: Courchevel 1850 is the crown jewel of Alpine ski resorts, renowned for its ultra-exclusive real estate and opulent lifestyle offerings. Part of the Trois Vallées (Three Valleys), the world’s largest ski area, Courchevel’s 1850 village sits at 1,850 meters altitude and has long been a magnet for royalty, celebrities, and UHNWIs. Property here is considered the ultimate luxury, with the area boasting some of the most expensive real estate in France knightfrank.com. Often likened to a wintertime St. Tropez, Courchevel 1850 exudes glamour – from designer boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants to heated sidewalks and even Gucci-branded gondolas. This prestige positioning firmly places Courchevel 1850 at the top tier of the French Alps luxury property market, arguably only rivaled in Europe by the priciest Swiss resorts. Indeed, Courchevel is currently the most expensive ski resort in France ubs.com, a testament to its global appeal and limited supply of prime chalets.

Market Analysis 2025: Prices, Demand, Supply & Buyer Profile

Property Prices in 2025: Real estate prices in Courchevel 1850 are exceptionally high and have been climbing. As of mid-2025, high-quality properties in Courchevel start around €11,000–€14,000 per square meter and quickly rise for prime locations investropa.com. Valuation benchmarks show Courchevel 1850 luxury chalets regularly achieving €30,000+ per m², with the most prestigious chalets reaching an eye-watering €33,200 per m² at the very top end investropa.com. For context, these figures outstrip other French resorts – even Val d’Isère (another elite resort) averages ~€16,100 per m² and peaks around €30,000 investropa.com investropa.com – underscoring Courchevel’s price premium. In absolute terms, a 100 m² apartment in 1850 can easily cost €3–3.5 million (approx. €35,000/m²) snowonly.com, and standalone chalets routinely sell in the €10–€50 million range depending on size, location, and amenities.

2024–2025 Price Growth: The market has shown remarkable growth momentum leading into 2025. In 2024, Courchevel 1850 led the entire French Alps with a 9% price increase, far above the Alpine average of ~3% investropa.com dmproperties.com. This surge reflects a post-pandemic wave of demand and the enduring scarcity of properties in 1850. By comparison, other prime resorts saw solid but lower growth (Val d’Isère +5–7%, Megève +4–6% in 2024) investropa.com. The outsized price jump in Courchevel is attributed to “tight stock” – very few new listings amid eager buyers dmproperties.com. Entering 2025, prices remain on an upward trajectory, with forecasts suggesting 3–7% growth for Alpine property values in 2025 overall investropa.com. Courchevel is expected to hit the higher end of that range given its exceptional demand. In short, 2025’s market is characterized by record-high pricing and a persistent seller’s market dynamic in Courchevel 1850.

Demand & Buyer Demographics: Demand for Courchevel real estate is truly global and heavily driven by high-net-worth individuals. International buyers dominate, led by strong interest from the U.K. and U.S. along with a growing contingent of Asian buyers investropa.com investropa.com. American buyers have become especially notable in the past couple of years – buoyed by a strong dollar (making Euro-denominated assets relatively cheaper) – and seek trophy chalets in top resorts like Courchevel and Val d’Isère investropa.com. British buyers remain very active despite Brexit, maintaining Courchevel’s longstanding popularity among the British elite. There’s also rising interest from China, Singapore, and Hong Kong, as Asian ultra-rich discover the prestige of owning in the Alps investropa.com (drawn by excellent ski schools for their families and the allure of an Alpine lifestyle investment). Historically, Courchevel 1850 has been a playground for affluent Europeans and Middle Easterners as well – and notably Russian oligarchs and billionaires were major players, snapping up some of the most extravagant chalets (several Russians still hold properties here) businessinsider.com businessinsider.com. Geopolitical factors have tempered new Russian investment recently, but the gap has been filled by others (e.g. Americans). The typical Courchevel buyer in 2025 is an UHNW individual or family office looking for a luxury second home that doubles as an investment and a status symbol. This demographic’s resilience and liquidity help keep demand high even through economic swings.

Supply Constraints: One of the defining features of Courchevel 1850’s market is the severe limitation of supply. The resort is small and geographically constrained – perched on a mountainside with much of the developable land already occupied by chalets, hotels, or protected forest/ski slopes. New construction is rare and tightly controlled by local authorities (preserving the Alpine environment and exclusive character) investropa.com. Essentially, Courchevel cannot sprawl or mass-develop; any additions tend to be boutique, high-end projects or replacements of older structures. The result is that at any given time, the number of properties for sale in 1850 is extremely low (often just a handful of chalets are openly on the market, with others changing hands off-market). Many owners are long-term holders (some properties pass within families or between friends privately). In late 2024, for example, local agents noted a disconnect between sellers and buyers in 1850 – some owners were pricing older chalets at ultra-high levels due to the lack of competition, leading to longer negotiation times freespiritalpine.com. Still, anything truly premium and well-priced tends to sell fast, as there are more buyers than available chalets. This chronic supply shortage creates an upward pressure on prices – excess demand has nowhere to go. It also means the Courchevel market is somewhat insulated: even if demand softens slightly, the scarcity supports values. In summary, 2025 finds Courchevel 1850 with demand far outstripping supply, a recipe for continued high prices and quick sales of top properties.

Luxury Chalet and Apartment Trends in 2025

Chalets – Ultra-Luxury and Alpine Tradition: Chalets are the hallmark of Courchevel 1850’s real estate, and recent trends show buyers seeking turnkey, ultra-modern luxury within the traditional chalet facade. Many of the most coveted properties are newly built or recently gut-renovated chalets that blend authentic Alpine exteriors (aged wood, stone, and chalet rooflines) with contemporary interiors. High-end buyers in 2025 prioritize chalets that come with every conceivable amenity: indoor swimming pools or spas, wellness centers (sauna, hammam, gym), private cinemas, wine cellars, heated garages, and ski-in/ski-out access directly onto the slopes. Such fully loaded “five-star” chalets command the highest prices per m² and tend to sell quickly when they hit the market. In contrast, older chalets requiring renovation often see a bit of a pricing challenge – recently there’s been “conflict between what sellers are asking and what buyers are prepared to offer” on chalets that are a decade or two old and not updated freespiritalpine.com. Buyers will pay top dollar for mint-condition or newly built homes, but if a chalet’s interior is dated or its wellness facilities lacking, they now expect a discount or negotiation room freespiritalpine.com. This trend creates opportunity: investors willing to renovate an older property can add substantial value. Overall, the bar for “luxury chalet” in 2025 is very high – modern Alpine chic design, tech-enabled smart home features, and hotel-grade comforts are the norm in 1850’s prime segment.

Apartments – New Developments and Serviced Residences: While chalets steal the spotlight, luxury apartments have become an important part of Courchevel’s property scene, particularly in the 1650 (Moriond) and 1550 (Village) areas and as ski-in/out residences in 1850. Recent years have seen new-build apartment projects that cater to buyers seeking a combination of luxury and convenience. For example, developments like Sundance Lodge and Steamboat Lodge in Courchevel 1650 (due for completion end of 2025) offer 5-star hotel facilities – think concierge services, swimming pools, spas, and on-site restaurants – packaged in private apartment ownership freespiritalpine.com. These residences range from practical “lock-up-and-leave” 2-bedroom flats to expansive 5–6 bedroom penthouses that rival chalets in size freespiritalpine.com. The concept is to provide a chalet alternative – all the lifestyle benefits with less maintenance hassle. Such properties have been well-received: buyers like the option of having their apartment fully managed and even rented out when not in use (some come with rental programs). Design-wise, the trend in apartments is similar to chalets: using high-quality local materials (old wood beams, stone fireplaces) blended with sleek, modern alpine interiors. Large panoramic windows, high ceilings, and open-plan living spaces that maximize views are common. Another trend is flex-space in new apartments – rooms that can double as extra bedrooms, offices, or media rooms to adapt to owners’ needs (reflecting the longer stays and even remote-work stints owners are doing). In Courchevel 1850 itself, apartment supply is limited (the village is mostly chalets and hotels), but where apartments exist, they are often in exclusive chalet-style buildings of only 4–10 units, maintaining a sense of privacy and prestige.

Amenity & Lifestyle Trends: “Wellness” overtaking skiing as a priority is a notable shift in Alpine property trends dmproperties.com. In Courchevel, this is evident in the way chalets and apartments are outfitted. Buyers now rank indoor wellness facilities and year-round usability extremely highly. Many new or refurbished chalets include dedicated spa rooms, yoga studios, or fitness suites, recognizing that owners and guests might spend as much time relaxing and rejuvenating as they do on the ski slopes. Developers are also mindful of energy efficiency and technology – installing modern insulation, heat pumps, triple-glazed windows, etc., both to meet new regulations and to appeal to eco-conscious luxury buyers. Smart home systems (controlling lighting, heating, security, even scheduling sauna warming) are standard in top properties. Additionally, biophilic design touches – integrating natural elements and maximizing natural light and mountain views – are popular, aligning with the wellness theme.

On the architectural front, Courchevel maintains strict design codes to preserve its chalet charm, so externally the trend is evolution rather than revolution. New chalets still look like traditional chalets (pitched roofs, wooden facades), but they are bigger and more elaborate than the rustic cabins of old. Some of the newest “chalets” are essentially mini-mansions (10,000+ sq ft) but carefully camouflaged in timber and stone. The continuing influx of luxury retail and dining (with over 40 designer boutiques and dozens of fine dining spots in 1850 voguebusiness.com businessinsider.com) complements the real estate trend – owners today expect a full luxury ecosystem. In summary, 2025’s property trends in Courchevel 1850 emphasize top-notch wellness amenities, modern alpine design, and service-rich living (either via staffed chalets or full-service residences). The market is responding to buyer desires for a year-round sanctuary that offers far more than just a place to sleep after skiing.

Investment Opportunities and Projected Returns

Capital Appreciation Potential: Courchevel 1850 real estate is often viewed as a blue-chip investment, offering solid capital preservation and long-term appreciation rather than quick speculative gains. The track record is impressive – property values in the French Alps have risen ~30% on average since 2020 (about 5.5% annually) investropa.com investropa.com, and prime resorts have outperformed, especially post-pandemic. In Courchevel’s case, prices in recent years have climbed sharply (e.g. +9% in 2024 alone) investropa.com, bringing new benchmarks. Looking forward, while the pace may moderate, experts forecast continued moderate growth of ~3–7% per year in Alpine markets through 2026 investropa.com. For an ultra-prime area like 1850, one can reasonably expect values toward the higher end of that range barring any major disruptions. This implies that a €10 million chalet today might organically increase in value to perhaps €11–12 million within a few years, purely from market appreciation. Moreover, Courchevel’s unique supply-demand gap suggests it could see above-average appreciation – whenever there’s an influx of new wealthy buyers (from, say, emerging markets or a strong economy), prices have room to jump given the fixed supply. In essence, capital growth prospects remain strong, making buy-and-hold a rewarding strategy. Even over the very long term, Alpine prime properties have shown steady gains (for instance, prime ski chalets have risen ~33% in value since 2008 on average, with growth accelerating after 2020) investropa.com.

Rental Yields and Income: Investors should note that rental yields in Courchevel 1850 are relatively low in percentage terms, a common trait of ultra-luxury markets. Because purchase prices are so high, the rental income, albeit large in absolute terms, translates to modest annual yield. Typical net rental yields are on the order of 2–3% in marquee resorts like Courchevel snowonly.com. By comparison, less glitzy French alpine areas can yield 4–4.5% net snowonly.com, and the French national average rental yield (across all property types) is around 6% mansion-properties.com. This means an investor in Courchevel is usually prioritizing capital appreciation and personal use over high cash-on-cash returns. For example, a €5 million property might gross perhaps €200k per year in rental (if rented in peak weeks), which after costs could be ~€150k net – roughly a 3% yield. However, what these figures don’t capture is the high rental rates and the ability to offset ownership costs. During peak winter weeks (New Year’s, school holidays), weekly rental rates for top chalets can exceed €80,000–€100,000 businessinsider.com. Even smaller high-end apartments can fetch several tens of thousands per week in peak season. If an owner is willing to rent their property for, say, 8–10 weeks of the winter and perhaps a few weeks in summer, they can cover a significant portion of annual expenses (staff, maintenance, taxes) and even turn a profit, all while still enjoying the property personally for part of the year.

It’s also worth noting that occupancy demand is very strong in Courchevel for the weeks that owners do open their homes to renters. Alpine rental specialists report that well-located chalets can achieve 70–90% booking rates across winter (and even into summer) snowonly.com. The push to year-round tourism means July–August now contribute meaningful rental income (albeit at a lower rate than winter). Thus, a savvy owner can achieve near-full occupancy during high seasons and see better effective yield. Some properties are managed by luxury tour operators or chalet rental agencies, which can streamline this process.

Investment Strategies & Opportunities: For investors specifically, there are a few angles to maximize returns in Courchevel:

Renovation Plays: As mentioned, older chalets in A+ locations that need modernization can sometimes be acquired at a slight relative discount. Investing in a high-end renovation (with improved energy efficiency, new amenities) not only increases the property’s value significantly but also its rentability. Given the regulatory push for energy-efficient homes, such upgrades can future-proof the investment as well.

As mentioned, older chalets in A+ locations that need modernization can sometimes be acquired at a slight relative discount. Investing in a high-end renovation (with improved energy efficiency, new amenities) not only increases the property’s value significantly but also its rentability. Given the regulatory push for energy-efficient homes, such upgrades can future-proof the investment as well. New-Build VAT Rebate: France offers a lucrative incentive for those buying new developments in tourism zones. If you purchase a new-build property and commit to renting it out furnished with hotel-like services (e.g. housekeeping, breakfast) for a number of weeks, you are eligible for a refund of the 20% VAT on the purchase price freespiritalpine.com. In Courchevel’s context, 20% of a multi-million euro purchase is substantial – effectively a instant boost to equity . Many buyers of new apartments in Courchevel 1650, for example, take advantage of this scheme, financing the VAT during construction and then recouping it post-purchase by enrolling in the rental program. This improves the investment return and cash flow, making the rental yield more attractive in the early years.

France offers a lucrative incentive for those buying new developments in tourism zones. If you purchase a new-build property and commit to renting it out furnished with hotel-like services (e.g. housekeeping, breakfast) for a number of weeks, you are eligible for a on the purchase price freespiritalpine.com. In Courchevel’s context, 20% of a multi-million euro purchase is substantial – effectively a . Many buyers of new apartments in Courchevel 1650, for example, take advantage of this scheme, financing the VAT during construction and then recouping it post-purchase by enrolling in the rental program. This improves the investment return and cash flow, making the rental yield more attractive in the early years. Joint Usage Models: Some investors partner with friends or family to co-own a chalet (informally or via an LLC structure), splitting usage and costs. Given the high prices, this can make sense and with careful scheduling, each party can still enjoy prime weeks. There’s also a nascent trend of fractional ownership or private member clubs in luxury ski properties, allowing investors to buy “shares” of an ultra-high-end chalet (though one must be cautious and ensure legal clarity – this is still an emerging concept).

Some investors partner with friends or family to co-own a chalet (informally or via an LLC structure), splitting usage and costs. Given the high prices, this can make sense and with careful scheduling, each party can still enjoy prime weeks. There’s also a nascent trend of or private member clubs in luxury ski properties, allowing investors to buy “shares” of an ultra-high-end chalet (though one must be cautious and ensure legal clarity – this is still an emerging concept). Comparative Value in Lesser-Known Areas: While Courchevel itself is pricey, investors sometimes consider buying in the Courchevel periphery (e.g., Courchevel Moriond/1650, Courchevel Village/1550, or nearby La Tania). These areas are part of the same ski domain and benefit from Courchevel’s cachet, but property prices can be lower. For instance, satellite villages in the Three Valleys can cost 50–70% less per m² than 1850 investropa.com investropa.com, and their rental yields (4%+ net) often outperform the big-name resort’s yields snowonly.com. The trade-off is weaker capital appreciation and a different rental clientele, but as an “investment play” some buyers diversify into a mix of prime and up-and-coming resorts.

In summary, projected returns in Courchevel 1850 come from a blend of moderate rental income and robust capital growth. A purchaser in 2025 can anticipate single-digit percentage annual gains in value (compounded on a very high base value) and the ability to defray costs via rentals that, while yielding only a few percent, are considerable in euro terms. Given Courchevel’s market fundamentals, even a conservative hold-until-2028 strategy is likely to yield a handsome total return when combining asset appreciation and any rental dividends. The key is to buy quality (location and spec), as trophy properties will always be the most sought-after – ensuring both strong liquidity and premium pricing when one eventually exits. As evidence of market confidence: expert analyses call the Alpine property trend “unmistakably upward” and emphasize that key resorts like Courchevel are backed by exceptionally strong fundamentals going forward investropa.com investropa.com.

Regulations and Government Policies Impacting Real Estate

Energy Efficiency Laws (“Loi Climat”): A significant policy change affecting French real estate is the phased banning of rentals for properties with poor energy ratings. Beginning 2025, homes classified as energy grade “G” cannot be legally rented out in France mansion-properties.com. By 2028, this ban extends to “F” rated properties, and later “E” in 2034. In alpine resorts, many traditional chalets built decades ago might fall into these lower efficiency categories (due to single-pane windows, insufficient insulation, older heating systems, etc.). For Courchevel owners, this has become a pressing issue: to maintain rental income potential, properties must be brought up to code. We are already seeing a “flight to quality” where buyers focus on newer, well-insulated chalets or those already retrofitted with modern heating and insulation investropa.com investropa.com. Older chalets with poor ratings face a two-tier market: they either sell at a discount or not at all, or the owners invest in upgrades (solar panels, heat pumps, better insulation) to improve the rating. These regulations have, somewhat counterintuitively, supported price growth for high-quality properties – because compliant homes with A/B energy ratings become even more valuable and sought-after investropa.com investropa.com. In Courchevel 1850, many luxury chalets have had renovations to install triple glazing, geothermal heating, etc., to ensure they remain usable rentals. Overall, this policy pushes the market toward sustainability, which in the long run improves the housing stock and aligns with many buyers’ personal values (many HNW buyers appreciate the eco-friendly improvements as part of a luxury standard).

Short-Term Rental Regulations: Tourism-rich areas in France are balancing lucrative short-term lets with community needs. In some alpine towns (especially larger ones like Chamonix), local authorities have capped the number of tourist rentals or required special permits to operate them dmproperties.com investropa.com. Chamonix, for example, introduced quotas on holiday lets in certain zones to free up housing for local residents and seasonal workers. While Courchevel’s smaller size and dedicated resort nature mean it hasn’t yet imposed a strict cap (the economy relies on rentals), it’s not immune to regulatory oversight. Owners in Courchevel must register their properties if renting short-term and pay tourist taxes. If future rules were introduced – for instance, limiting the number of weeks a property can be rented or requiring a primary residence status for unlimited renting – it could impact the investment calculus. However, given Courchevel 1850’s profile (largely luxury second homes and tourism infrastructure), any such policy would likely be measured. Notably, by restricting rental supply in places like Chamonix, those towns inadvertently drive more demand (and higher rates) to properties that are available investropa.com investropa.com. A similar effect could occur in Courchevel: if ever rentals were curbed, the exclusive properties that remain in the pool could see even greater demand from affluent tourists. It’s a space to watch, but as of 2025, Courchevel remains a very rental-friendly market with no specific local prohibitions on holiday lets (aside from national laws).

Taxes on Second Homes: The French government and local communes have implemented taxes aimed at second-home owners, which include many Courchevel property holders. These measures include higher taxe d’habitation surcharges in areas officially designated as having housing shortages for locals (zones tendues). Courchevel’s Savoie department has allowed up to a 60% surcharge on second home taxes in some cases. Additionally, some popular resorts have a vacant home tax to discourage properties being left empty. In practice, for a multimillion-euro chalet, these local taxes are relatively minor (a few thousand euros more annually) and have not deterred affluent buyers investropa.com. France’s national tax regime has some investor-friendly angles: there is no blanket “foreign buyer tax”, and France famously shifted its wealth tax in 2018 to target real estate only (IFI – Impôt sur la Fortune Immobilière) which applies to net real estate assets over €1.3M with a progressive rate roughly up to 1.5%. Many overseas buyers simply factor this into the cost of owning a French property. On rental income, foreign owners pay French income tax (with treaties to avoid double taxation), but can deduct expenses, and attractive setups like LMNP (furnished rental status) offer beneficial tax treatment. Furthermore, tax breaks exist for rentals: rental income from furnished properties can often be offset by depreciation and expenses, sometimes resulting in very low taxable income on an efficiently managed chalet. Another key incentive is for new builds as mentioned – VAT (20%) can be refunded if the property is rented with services, significantly boosting ROI freespiritalpine.com. There are also tax credits and grants for eco-renovations (as part of France’s green initiatives). All told, France’s regulatory environment is considered stable and fairly transparent mansion-properties.com. Investors benefit from strong legal protections (property rights are well-entrenched) mansion-properties.com and France’s push towards sustainable rentals likely enhances long-term value of compliant properties.

Strict Planning & Construction Regulations: Development in Courchevel 1850 is governed by strict planning rules aimed at preserving the mountain environment and the exclusive character of the resort. The Loi Montagne (Mountain Law) and local urban plans limit large-scale development, especially above certain elevations. In practice, this means new building permits are scarce – there’s an emphasis on rehabilitation of existing structures rather than expanding into untouched land investropa.com. Height limits ensure chalets remain human-scale (no high-rise condos here), and architectural guidelines maintain the classic chalet aesthetic. Additionally, building new vacation residences in the Alps often requires providing some benefit to the community (like creating parking or supporting local housing for seasonal workers) as a trade-off. These policies effectively lock in the scarcity of Courchevel real estate. For owners, this is good news as it prevents overdevelopment that could otherwise dilute property values or the resort’s charm. The flip side is that renovation projects can be costly and time-consuming due to permitting hurdles – but most luxury buyers accept this as part of owning a slice of paradise. Notably, Switzerland has even harsher rules (like the Lex Weber cap on secondary residences), whereas France still allows development albeit in a controlled manner. Courchevel’s local council has to balance environmental sustainability (avalanche risks, traffic, water resources) with its status as a world-class destination. Recent infrastructure upgrades (like new lifts) usually come with environmental assessments and, where possible, they repurpose or upgrade existing facilities rather than carve out new ones.

In summary, the regulatory landscape in 2025 for Courchevel property owners is defined by a push for quality and compliance: energy-efficient homes, responsible renting, and controlled development. These measures, while adding complexity for owners, generally serve to enhance the long-term value and exclusivity of Courchevel real estate. Buyers are advised to ensure any property they consider either meets the new standards or can feasibly be upgraded – and to engage local experts for navigating tax optimization and rental rules. Importantly, France welcomes foreign buyers (no restrictions on nationalities purchasing), which keeps Courchevel’s buyer pool as broad as ever, spanning from Europe to the Americas to Asia.

Seasonal Dynamics and Their Impact on Pricing & Availability

Winter Peak Season (High Season): Courchevel 1850 is fundamentally a ski resort, and winter is when the village truly comes alive – this has direct implications for real estate usage and pricing. The December–April period is peak season, with Christmas/New Year and February (school holidays) being the absolute high points. During these times, demand for accommodation skyrockets. Chalet owners who rent out their properties often earn the majority of their annual rental income in just 2–3 holiday weeks. As a result, rental rates in winter are extremely elevated (e.g., €50k+ per week for a luxury 4-bedroom chalet is standard in New Year’s week). Sales activity can also spike in winter, as wealthy visitors sometimes decide they want to own a slice of Courchevel after experiencing the lifestyle. It’s not uncommon for on-the-spot property viewings to happen in peak season at the prompting of enchanted renters. That said, inventory for sale is usually lowest in winter – many owners will delay listing until spring/summer rather than disturb lucrative winter rentals or personal holiday time. Thus, winter is when buyers experience the product (the resort and often the property as a tenant), but actual transactions often conclude in the shoulder seasons.

Spring and Autumn (Low Seasons): By late April, the ski lifts close and Courchevel enters a quiet phase. The spring thaw and inter-season (May, June) see many shops and restaurants closed. Similarly, after the brief summer, autumn (late Sept through November) is off-season with minimal tourist activity. These periods have historically been downtime for the resort – a time when chalet owners do renovations or upgrades, staff take breaks, and the village recharges. Market-wise, the off-season is when inventory tends to be highest and when buyers might find slightly more negotiating leverage. Sellers who list in the off-season know they have a smaller buyer audience; if they are motivated, they may price a bit more keenly. However, because Courchevel’s owners are typically not desperate for cash, one shouldn’t expect drastic seasonal discounts – the market is not like a seasonal rental rate that fluctuates wildly. Property prices do not drop in summer/off-season; at most, there’s a bit more room for negotiation or a chance to buy without competing bids. Some savvy buyers plan their search for springtime: after a big ski season, a few owners might consider selling (especially if a property wasn’t rented or used as expected). Also, real estate agencies have more time to work with clients in the off-season, possibly giving buyers more attention and opportunity to explore.

Summer Season (Secondary High Season): Summer (July–August) in Courchevel has significantly gained popularity as the Alps market themselves as a year-round destination. While summer isn’t as busy as winter, it’s no longer an afterthought. Families and outdoor enthusiasts come for hiking, mountain biking, trail running, golf (nearby), and alpine relaxation. The climate is pleasant (warm days, cool nights), and the scenery is stunning, making Courchevel a luxury mountain retreat in summer as well. This trend has a few effects: rentals in summer now contribute meaningful income, with many chalets and apartments being let on a weekly basis to tourists from Europe, the Middle East (who often seek cooler climes in summer), and beyond. Occupancy rates in peak summer can reach 70%+ for desirable properties snowonly.com. Rental rates are lower than winter but still healthy – for instance, that €50k/week chalet in winter might rent for €15k–€20k/week in August. For owners, this means the property isn’t sitting idle for 8 months a year; it can be utilized or monetized in more seasons. Culturally, Courchevel’s image is extending to a dual-season resort, akin to how Megève or Chamonix have long been. Infrastructure like lifts operating in summer (for hikers/bikers) and events like music or fireworks festivals attract visitors. In fact, across the Alps, resorts have reported large upticks in summer visitation – Chamonix saw a 46% increase in summer lift pass sales over two years dmproperties.com, and Courchevel’s own summer numbers have been rising steadily. This year-round appeal supports property values because owners see more utility (and potential revenue) from their investment. It also smooths out somewhat the seasonal nature of businesses, making the village more viable year-round.

Impact on Availability: The seasonal cycle influences when properties come to market. Many sellers prefer to list in late winter or spring (after enjoying one last season, or to catch spring visitors) so that transactions can close over summer before the next winter. Likewise, new developments often aim for delivery in fall, so that buyers can use their new property in the winter season. This means autumn often sees a flurry of closings and handovers (indeed notary offices in the Alps are busy in the Oct-Nov period finalizing deals so that buyers can have keys by Christmas). For rentals, owners must decide by early autumn whether they will rent out the peak weeks or use them, as rental agents start marketing winter chalets as early as September for the coming season.

Pricing Dynamics: One might assume that buying in winter is more expensive due to demand – but in real estate, pricing is relatively static across seasons in Courchevel (unlike hotels, home prices don’t double in winter). However, a property’s perceived value can be highest in winter: a ski chalet looks most appealing when surrounded by snow and buzzing activity. This sometimes leads to quicker sales at asking price in winter, whereas the same property shown in a deserted off-season might invite a cheekier offer. In that sense, winter “emotional purchasing” can occur – a buyer falls in love with the place at peak ambiance and pays full freight. Conversely, a meticulous investor might prefer to inspect in summer, to check for any issues hidden under winter snow (roof condition, land boundaries, etc.), and negotiate in a less frantic atmosphere.

User Trends – Longer Stays: Another seasonal shift is that owners (and renters) are spending longer periods in Courchevel than before. The rise of remote work means some owners now come for several months – e.g., December through February continuously – instead of just a holiday week. They might work from their chalet during the week and ski on breaks, treating it as a second primary home. Similarly, some are coming in summer for a month-long escape from city life. This trend blurs the seasonal lines and essentially increases demand for more comfortable, home-like features (home offices, reliable internet, etc., which Courchevel has improved via fiber broadband in the area). It reinforces the notion that Courchevel isn’t just a transient ski resort but a year-round alpine lifestyle destination.

In conclusion, seasonality in Courchevel drives a cyclical rhythm to the market, with winter being king for both usage and excitement, but summer rising in importance. While property prices themselves aren’t seesawing by season, the timing of sales, occupancy, and listing availability are all seasonal. Astute investors will align their strategies with this calendar: perhaps shopping in spring, upgrading in off-season, and capitalizing on rentals in high season. The push to diversify tourism seasons (winter and summer) is gradually leveling the playing field, which ultimately makes the real estate asset more valuable, as it’s productive for more of the year and embedded in a community that isn’t shuttered half the year.

Infrastructure Developments and Tourism Growth

Ski Infrastructure Upgrades: Courchevel and the Trois Vallées invest continuously in their ski infrastructure, recognizing that a modern, efficient ski experience is crucial for maintaining property values and attracting affluent visitors. A recent highlight is the fully renovated Saulire cable car, reopening for Winter 2024/25 with brand-new panoramic cabins and plush comfort seecourchevel.com. Saulire is a signature lift (whisking skiers up to 2,700m with views of Mont Blanc), and its upgrade underscores the resort’s commitment to top-tier facilities. Additionally, beginner areas in 1850 saw improvements like new covered magic-carpet lifts (conveyor belt lifts) replacing older ones to offer sheltered, comfortable uplift for kids and novices seecourchevel.com. Over the last few years, Courchevel has also expanded snowmaking systems to guarantee ski-able runs from early December to late April, even in lean snow years. For example, leading up to the 2023 World Ski Championships (hosted in Courchevel-Méribel), millions were spent on slope preparations, new piste bashers, and snow cannons to ensure world-class conditions. Connectivity within the ski domain remains unparalleled: Courchevel is linked seamlessly to Méribel and Val Thorens, and recent projects like the 2021 Orelle-Cime Caron cable car (in the “4th Valley”) have further solidified the 3 Vallées as one giant playground snowonly.com. For property owners, these upgrades mean consistent ski quality and better guest experiences, which in turn keep rental demand high and justify the lofty real estate prices.

Luxury Amenities & Expansion: On-mountain improvements are matched by developments in the resort villages. Courchevel 1850 already boasts one of the highest concentrations of 5-star hotels of any location on earth (outside major cities) businessinsider.com. This includes famed establishments like Les Airelles, Cheval Blanc, L’Apogée, and others, which pamper visitors and raise the profile of the resort. Impressively, Courchevel (all levels) has 7 Michelin-starred restaurants, the most in the Alps businessinsider.com, cementing its status as a culinary destination. The trend is towards experiential luxury: new projects combine accommodation with high-end shopping galleries, private clubs, and wellness centers. A notable development is the upcoming Maya Collection hotel, a ultra-luxury hotel slated to open in Courchevel by December 2025 voguebusiness.com. Similarly, the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (the company behind Monaco’s lavish casinos and hotels) is involved in Courchevel with plans for luxury lodges and hospitality ventures by 2026 voguebusiness.com. These projects indicate that investors are pouring money into Courchevel’s tourism infrastructure, anticipating sustained demand. The resort is also preparing to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2026/27, likely inaugurating some of these new venues and hosting high-profile events voguebusiness.com. For real estate owners, the influx of brand-name luxury operators is a boon: it broadens the resort’s appeal (drawing in new wealthy visitors who may become property buyers themselves) and continually refreshes Courchevel’s cachet. The presence of brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, etc., in Courchevel’s shopping district (all of whom have boutiques there) adds to that cosmopolitan feel voguebusiness.com.

Transportation and Accessibility: Courchevel’s accessibility has always been part of its luxury appeal. The resort uniquely has a private altiport (airport) right above 1850, one of the highest in Europe, allowing small private jets and helicopters to land literally on the slope businessinsider.com. This means VIPs can fly directly from Paris or Geneva into Courchevel, avoiding hours of road transfer. The altiport, famous for its short uphill runway, doubles as a tourist attraction in winter (skiers pause to watch planes take off/land) businessinsider.com. In terms of broader transport infrastructure, there are big developments in the region: the under-construction Lyon-Turin high-speed railway (part of which includes a station at Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, about 45 minutes from Courchevel by car) is slated for completion toward the end of the decade snowonly.com. Once finished, this will cut travel time from Paris to the French Alps dramatically – potentially bringing more weekender visitors. Imagine reaching Moûtiers (the valley town for Courchevel) by train from Paris in just 4 hours or so; this could make Courchevel more accessible to an even wider European audience, including those who prefer not to fly. Furthermore, local road improvements (the route up from Moûtiers to Courchevel has seen upgrades and better tunnels over years) continue to improve safety and reduce jams during peak weeks. Taken together, these enhancements reinforce Courchevel’s appeal as a convenient luxury getaway despite its remote mountain location.

Sustainability & Environment: Recognizing the dual threats of climate change and rising energy costs, Courchevel authorities and lift operators have embraced sustainability upgrades. The Societé des 3 Vallées (S3V), which runs the ski lifts, now powers 100% of lifts with renewable energy (hydroelectric and solar) seecourchevel.com. In 2024 they installed solar panels on the Ariondaz gondola station in Courchevel Moriond to generate on-site electricity, enough to run a chairlift from the solar gain seecourchevel.com. They’ve also invested in energy-efficient snow groomers guided by GPS, optimizing grooming routes and reducing fuel usage seecourchevel.com. For property development, new builds are adhering to stricter insulation standards and often include geo-thermal heating or solar heating for pools, etc. The resort government has implemented measures like subsidizing energy retrofits for older buildings. Even small policies, like requiring winter tires on vehicles by law during the season for safety seecourchevel.com, show a focus on sustainability and safety. These efforts ensure Courchevel remains viable as a ski area in the long term (mitigating climate impacts) and are a selling point for environmentally conscious investors. Also, with wealthy clientele increasingly attuned to environmental responsibility, having a “green” resort increases its attractiveness. All these add intangible value to real estate: a well-run, sustainable resort will hold its status (and thus property demand) far into the future.

Events and Global Profile: Courchevel’s star was on full display during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in February 2023, co-hosted with Méribel. The resort benefited from international media coverage and used the opportunity to showcase its facilities (including a new finish stadium and upgraded lifts). The successful event demonstrated Courchevel’s capability to host large-scale events, which bodes well for any future plans like the Olympics. Indeed, the French Alps (including Courchevel) are strong contenders to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, and many anticipate they will secure it voguebusiness.com voguebusiness.com. This prospect has already accelerated certain projects – for instance, there’s a planned redesign of the Courchevel 1850 “snow front” and the Chenus lift station to modernize the core village base area ahead of a potential Olympic spotlight voguebusiness.com. Should the Olympics be confirmed, expect a mini-boom in infrastructure spending: improved roads, possibly expanded lodging (though in Courchevel’s case, perhaps temporary facilities given the cap on permanent building), and general beautification. Even if Courchevel is not an official venue, it will inevitably host dignitaries or teams for training (it’s done so in past Olympics), and the overall tourism uplift will be huge. Additionally, the 80th anniversary celebrations in 2026/27 will likely see special events, perhaps the opening of new museums or cultural sites celebrating Courchevel’s pioneering role as a purpose-built ski resort (founded in 1946). Such cultural investments add layers to the resort’s appeal beyond skiing.

Tourism Growth and Future Plans: The combined effect of all the above is reflected in tourism stats: in the 2024/25 season, Courchevel recorded ~1.2 million visitor nights, up 16% from the 2018 season (pre-Covid) voguebusiness.com. That’s a remarkable growth for an already well-established destination. This growth is part of a strategic effort to market the resort year-round and internationally. The tourist office has been courting new markets (for example, more visitors from the USA, Middle East, and Asia have been targeted through roadshows and partnerships). The introduction of Ikon and Epic ski passes (global season passes) that include days in the 3 Vallées has made it easier for international skiers (especially Americans) to sample Courchevel, and many have fallen in love with it dmproperties.com. The resort’s planners are also mindful of balancing growth with exclusivity: unlike some mass-market ski areas, Courchevel is not trying to dramatically increase skier volume (which could strain lifts and slopes). Instead, they focus on enhancing quality – e.g., better experiences, more non-ski activities (Aquamotion water park, dog sledding, paraglider rides, etc.), and improved services (apps for on-demand services, ski concierge, etc.). By doing so, Courchevel retains its high-end brand – which in turn keeps wealthy visitors (and property buyers) coming. Importantly, the synergy between public investment (in lifts, roads, events) and private investment (in hotels, shops, chalets) creates a reinforcing cycle: the resort remains at the cutting edge of luxury, and thus real estate here remains among the most desirable in the world.

Comparative Analysis with Other Alpine Resorts (Megève, Val d’Isère, Verbier)

Courchevel 1850 is often mentioned in the same breath as a handful of elite Alpine resorts. To put its real estate market in perspective, it’s useful to compare key metrics and characteristics with Val d’Isère and Megève (its French counterparts) and Verbier (a top Swiss rival):

Resort Typical Prime Price Range (€/m²) Recent Annual Price Growth Courchevel 1850 (FR) €14,333 – €33,200 investropa.com investropa.com (highest in France) +9% (2024) investropa.com (France’s top growth) Val d’Isère (FR) €16,100 – €30,000 investropa.com investropa.com (nearly on par with Courchevel) +5–7% (2024) investropa.com (strong, but lower than 1850) Megève (FR) ~€11,500 average (around €10k–€12k+ for prime) investropa.com investropa.com +4–6% (2024) investropa.com (steady growth) Verbier (CH) ~€23,600 – €37,200+ ubs.com ubs.com (among top in Alps) ~+3.5% (2024)* dmproperties.com (Swiss Alpine avg. growth)

*Swiss resorts averaged ~3.5% growth in 2024 dmproperties.com; Verbier, as a premier Swiss resort, likely saw similar or slightly higher growth given its demand.

Prices: Courchevel 1850’s prices are at the pinnacle of the French market – the only French resort that consistently competes with Swiss heavyweights on price investropa.com. Val d’Isère’s top-end runs close behind (approaching €30k/m² for the best properties) investropa.com, but on average Courchevel still edges it out. Megève, while very prestigious, generally has lower price points – a reflection of its lower altitude and larger supply of developable land (it’s a spread-out town). For example, an elegant chalet that might cost €5M in Megève could easily be €8–€10M in Courchevel 1850. Verbier stands out as a direct competitor in exclusivity and price: as shown, prime property in Verbier starts around CHF 22,100 (~€23,600) per m² and goes well into the €30k’s ubs.com ubs.com. In fact, Switzerland boasts the five most expensive ski markets in the Alps, with St. Moritz and Gstaad often topping ~€40k/m² for ultimate prime ubs.com ubs.com. Courchevel 1850 sits just below those – for now. It is notable that Courchevel’s 9% price surge in 2024 was higher than any Swiss resort’s growth that year, signaling that the gap might be closing dmproperties.com.

For investors, these price differences also mean entry tickets vary: one could buy a luxury apartment in Megève for the price of a very small 1850 flat. If purely investment-driven, some might see value in Megeve or emerging French resorts (more upside potential percentage-wise), but Courchevel’s appeal is that it’s a blue-chip asset – akin to owning in Monaco vs a less expensive city.

Demand & Buyer Mix: All four resorts draw international affluent buyers, but with nuances:

Courchevel 1850 – Very international; strong European (British, Belgian, Swiss, French domestic wealthy), significant Middle Eastern and Asian interest, and increasing American buyers investropa.com investropa.com. Also historically popular with Russians. Buyers here often seek trophy properties and don’t mind paying a premium for the prestige factor .

– Very international; strong European (British, Belgian, Swiss, French domestic wealthy), significant Middle Eastern and Asian interest, and increasing American buyers investropa.com investropa.com. Also historically popular with Russians. Buyers here often seek trophy properties and don’t mind paying a premium for the . Val d’Isère – Traditionally a favorite of the British high-end market and wealthy French. It has a serious-skiers reputation (extensive expert terrain) combined with luxury chalets. Its buyer profile is perhaps slightly more European-centric than Courchevel’s ultra-global mix, but it too is seeing more non-Europeans lately.

– Traditionally a favorite of the British high-end market and wealthy French. It has a serious-skiers reputation (extensive expert terrain) combined with luxury chalets. Its buyer profile is perhaps slightly more European-centric than Courchevel’s ultra-global mix, but it too is seeing more non-Europeans lately. Megève – Attracts a more understated affluent crowd (it was originally developed by the Rothschild family as a French answer to St. Moritz). Many French and Geneva/Geneva-adjacent buyers love Megève for its chic village (boutique shopping, gastronomy, but at a more relaxed pace than Courchevel) and year-round lifestyle. Also popular with families – it’s not just about skiing but the overall Alpine living (golf, horseback riding, music festivals). International presence is there (UK, Belgian, some American/Asian), but not as pronounced as Courchevel.

– Attracts a more understated affluent crowd (it was originally developed by the Rothschild family as a French answer to St. Moritz). Many love Megève for its chic village (boutique shopping, gastronomy, but at a more relaxed pace than Courchevel) and year-round lifestyle. Also popular with families – it’s not just about skiing but the overall Alpine living (golf, horseback riding, music festivals). International presence is there (UK, Belgian, some American/Asian), but not as pronounced as Courchevel. Verbier – Extremely international; a mix of British (it’s been described as “London-on-the-slopes” due to many UK owners), pan-European, and global elite. Swiss law allows foreigners to buy in Verbier (canton Valais quotas), so it has many non-Swiss owners, including celebrities and business magnates. Verbier’s vibe is younger and sportier in some ways – famous for off-piste ski and a vibrant après-ski scene – but with plenty of high-net-worth buyers in the mix. Swiss resorts like Verbier also benefit from Switzerland’s stable economy and sometimes tax advantages (some foreign buyers relocate officially for lump-sum taxation deals).

Rental Market & Yields: Courchevel and Val d’Isère both have strong rental markets in winter, but Courchevel commands higher weekly rates due to its cachet and amenities (fine dining, etc.). A ski-in/out chalet in Courchevel 1850 can rent for more than a comparable one in Val d’Isère, perhaps 20–30% more, reflecting Courchevel’s positioning. Megève’s rental market is slightly more seasonal (great at Christmas and Feb, quieter in between) and also has a summer golf/holiday home rental market. Verbier’s rentals are on par with Courchevel for peak weeks (both are in the very top tier of ski rental rates) – a chalet that’s €100k/week in Courchevel might be CHF 100k/week in Verbier as well. Net yields in all these prime resorts remain relatively low (~2–3%) as noted snowonly.com. Notably, Swiss resort ownership often comes with higher ownership costs (Swiss properties incur annual cantonal wealth taxes, and services can be pricier), but also strict rental rules in some cases (some Swiss second homes can’t be rented out easily if bought under a permit for personal use). France is actually a bit more straightforward for renting out.

Altitude & Snow Reliability: Courchevel 1850 and Val d’Isère both sit at high altitude (1850m and 1850m for Val’s village of La Daille, with Val main village at 1800m) and have ski terrain up to 3000+m. This gives them excellent snow reliability which, as climate warms, is a crucial asset – and partially why they lead in price growth. Megève, at 1100m in town, is more affected by poor snow years (though it has invested in snowmaking). Verbier’s village is ~1500m, skiing to 3300m on Mont Fort, so it’s also quite snow-sure. The trend of “altitude premium” is evident: resorts above 1500m have seen significantly higher growth than lower ones investropa.com. That bodes well for Courchevel, Val d’Isère, Verbier – and is a slight concern for Megève (though Megève’s summer attractiveness and charm give it other strengths).

Lifestyle & Infrastructure: Each resort has its unique lifestyle proposition. Courchevel 1850 is about glamour and convenience – you can ski right into town, then shop at Chanel, dine at a palace hotel, and enjoy a nightlife scene that includes trendy clubs and art galleries. Val d’Isère combines hardcore skiing with a lively village scene that’s a bit more casual; it has plenty of luxury chalets and even a few 5-star hotels now, but its vibe is “ski enthusiast’s luxury” vs. Courchevel’s “opulent luxury”. Megève offers a charming medieval-style village center, horse-drawn carriages, and a mix of luxury and authenticity – it’s as much about being seen in the village (similar to St. Moritz) as the skiing. It’s also very much a year-round town with a sizable permanent population, which appeals to those wanting a living community. Verbier is known for its nightlife and off-piste – very sporty by day, very social by night. It’s slightly more low-key on ultra-luxury retail (fewer designer boutiques than Courchevel) but has high-end services and events (like the Verbier Music Festival).

From an investor viewpoint: Courchevel vs Verbier is often a question of preference for French vs Swiss systems. Some prefer France for its easier purchase process and no foreign buyer restrictions, plus the lifestyle (language, food, culture). Others prefer Switzerland for its stability, privacy, and prestige (and some potential tax residency benefits). In pure investment terms, both have seen great capital growth. One edge for Courchevel: no quota on foreign ownership, so liquidity is high – any billionaire from anywhere can buy in Courchevel freely. In Verbier, foreign buyer permits are limited annually, which can constrain liquidity (though also keeps supply of buyers in check, paradoxically supporting prices).

Comparative Outlook: All these top resorts are likely to continue doing well. Courchevel’s recent growth spurt indicates it may challenge the Swiss for top pricing in Europe if trends continue. Val d’Isère is undergoing improvements (a big new luxury development “Le Coin de Val” is in the works, for example) which will keep it competitive. Megève’s slightly softer pricing could make it attractive for investors who want luxury at a (relative) bargain, and it has a strong ultra-rich French following that keeps it stable. Verbier, with its international allure and finite supply (the village is hemmed in by geography too), will remain a peer to Courchevel.

In sum, Courchevel 1850 stands out even among the elite: it’s perhaps best comparable to St. Moritz or Gstaad in exclusivity. Within France, Courchevel is number one, with Val d’Isère a close number two, and Megève as a strong number three (some might add Méribel or Chamonix in the mix, but those are a notch below in pricing). Within the broader Alps, Courchevel is one of the few capable of attracting the global ultra-wealthy on the same scale as Swiss resorts. This bodes well for its real estate – it means the buyer pool is as deep and diverse as it gets. For a high-net-worth individual deciding between these locales, often the decision comes down to personal affinity: the quaint elegance of Megève, the sporty chic of Val, the cosmopolitan buzz of Courchevel, or the hedonistic vibe of Verbier. From a pure investment standpoint, Courchevel’s momentum and France’s openness give it a slight edge in 2025 and beyond.

Outlook 2026–2028: Market Forecast and Key Factors

Looking ahead to the 2026–2028 period, the outlook for Courchevel 1850’s real estate market remains highly positive, with a few caveats and trends to monitor:

Continued Price Growth: All indicators suggest that property values in Courchevel will keep rising in the next few years. The growth may not be as steep annually as the 9% jump seen in 2024, but even conservative forecasts point to 3–5% annual increases in prime resorts investropa.com. Several drivers underpin this: persistent limited supply, strong international demand, and the elevation of the resort into a genuine year-round luxury haven. By 2028, we could easily see the top range for ultra-prime chalets surpassing €35,000 per m², especially if a few record sales set new benchmarks. That would place Courchevel 1850 firmly among the most expensive ski property markets worldwide, potentially narrowing the gap with places like St. Moritz/Gstaad. The compounding effect of even 5% per year means a chalet worth €15 million today might be valued around €18+ million by 2028, in line with the growth trend investropa.com.

Global Economic Factors: One must acknowledge broader economic conditions. As of 2025, Europe’s interest rates have stabilized and even eased (ECB deposit rate ~2.5% after cuts) which has improved mortgage affordability investropa.com. If this low-rate environment persists or rates fall further by 2026–2027, it provides additional fuel for high-end buyers who do take financing (some do for leverage reasons, even if they don’t need to). Conversely, if inflation surges and triggers rate hikes, mainstream property markets could cool – but typically prime luxury real estate is less rate-sensitive (cash buyers dominate). Geopolitical stability is another factor: Courchevel benefitted from being a safe, appealing destination during pandemic recovery and amid geopolitical tensions. If uncertainties persist globally, HNWIs often diversify assets into real estate as a safe haven, which could benefit Courchevel. France’s political environment (e.g., any changes in wealth taxation) is also worth watching, though there’s no indication of radical shifts on the horizon. In summary, absent a major global financial crisis, the economic backdrop appears supportive for continued investment in luxury Alpine property.

Buyer Demographics Shifts: We anticipate new waves of buyers in coming years. Notably, Asian buyers (particularly Chinese) were largely absent during 2020–2022 due to travel restrictions; as global travel normalizes, more interest from Asia is likely. Courchevel’s ultra-luxury profile is well-suited to affluent Asian investors looking for prestige properties abroad – something already noted in 2025 investropa.com. Similarly, the Middle Eastern buyer base (e.g., Gulf countries) may grow; Courchevel has in recent years seen more visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc., especially in August and around New Year. These international segments will add depth to the demand pool. American buyers are expected to continue their strong presence, especially if the dollar remains relatively strong versus the euro (although currency can fluctuate by 2026–28). Also, younger tech entrepreneurs and early retirees (from the tech/finance sectors) are increasingly choosing lifestyle-driven assets – a trendy ski home is part of that narrative. We may see the average age of buyers coming down a bit, with more in their 40s rather than predominantly 50s/60s, as remote work and wealth generation at younger ages become more common.

Year-Round & Wellness Emphasis: By 2028, Courchevel will likely have completed its transformation into a true four-season resort. Expect to see even more summer amenities (perhaps expanded lift operations, new mountain biking trails, maybe a golf driving range or other attractions in the area). The importance of wellness, as highlighted, will continue – possibly with new dedicated wellness retreats or clinics setting up in the area (akin to a Swiss spa resort model). This broadens the appeal of owning property there beyond just ski enthusiasts. As one Knight Frank researcher noted, health and wellness are now overtaking skiing as the primary lifestyle driver for Alpine buyers dmproperties.com. Therefore, properties that cater to this (with spa facilities, tranquility, connection to nature) will be at a premium. We could also see a niche market for “climate-resilient” chalets – those built with sustainable materials, energy self-sufficiency, etc., which not only comply with laws but set a standard that eco-minded luxury buyers want.

Potential Constraints: One factor to watch is inventory levels – they’re so low that volume of sales might decline simply for lack of sellers. If prices reach new highs, some owners might decide to cash out (thus bringing supply), but equally, many may hold as there are few alternative investments as enjoyable as a Courchevel chalet. If transaction volumes dip, price indices can become less smooth (a few outlier big sales can skew averages). However, any dips in activity likely reflect lack of supply, not lack of demand, which means prices would hold or rise. Another constraint could be regulatory: if, hypothetically, by 2028 France decided to impose any restrictions on foreign ownership (not expected currently) or new taxes on luxury homes, that could temper demand slightly. Also, climate change remains an overarching challenge – if extreme weather significantly shortens winters by late 2020s, there could be an effect on perceptions (though as noted, Courchevel’s altitude gives it a cushion, and it has extensive snowmaking). So far, trend projections suggest adequate snow through 2030s for high-altitude resorts, but it’s a long-term watch item.

Impact of the 2030 Winter Olympics Bid: In mid-2025, there is strong momentum for the 2030 Winter Olympics to be held in France (French Alps), potentially with events spread across resorts (after Italy hosts 2026). If France officially secures the 2030 Games (decision likely around 2026), one can expect a surge in interest around 2027–2028 as infrastructure projects complete and global attention turns to the Alps. Olympics often lead to a spike in real estate demand in host regions – not only from investors anticipating higher rents, but also from wealthy individuals wanting a presence to be part of the event excitement. For instance, Cortina d’Ampezzo (Italy) has seen prices rise strongly after it was announced as a 2026 host ubs.com. Courchevel, already an Olympic training site, would undoubtedly be a prime base for VIPs during the Games, even if events are elsewhere, due to its luxury accommodations and airstrip. Therefore, the run-up to 2030 could add an extra few percentage points of growth to Courchevel property values beyond the underlying trend.

Rental Outlook: Rental yields will likely remain modest, but rental revenues could grow as nightly rates inch higher (partly inflation, partly increased luxury offerings). By 2028, a top chalet might be asking €120k+ for New Year’s week, for instance. If more services get bundled (private chef, etc.), owners can charge more. The summer rental market will also mature further – possibly doubling in size compared to today if current trends continue, thereby improving annual yields slightly. The introduction of more professional rental management firms (some branded by luxury hospitality companies) could also streamline the renting process, making it easier for owners to monetize their properties when not in use.

Conclusion – 2028 Vision: By 2028, Courchevel 1850 will likely remain the apex of French Alpine real estate, with prices having set new records. We expect a healthy, if somewhat calmer, growth rate – no crash in sight given the fundamentals. The resort’s real estate will be increasingly characterized by state-of-the-art chalets, a fully developed year-round scene, and a client base from every corner of the globe. Owning in Courchevel will continue to be as much a status symbol as it is an investment. For high-net-worth investors and lifestyle buyers, the advice is consistent: focus on prime location and quality, hold the asset through short-term market fluctuations, and you’ll be rewarded with both enjoyment and financial appreciation. As long as “snow” and “luxury” remain alluring, Courchevel 1850’s property market should see a golden era through 2026–2028 and beyond, supported by scarce supply, unwavering demand, and the timeless allure of the French Alps.

Sources: Courchevel & French Alps Property Reports investropa.com investropa.com investropa.com ubs.com; Knight Frank Alpine Market Analysis dmproperties.com dmproperties.com; Investopedia/Investropa Insights investropa.com investropa.com; SnowOnly Investment Commentary snowonly.com snowonly.com; Vogue Business & Media Reports voguebusiness.com businessinsider.com; Mansion Global & Local Agency Observations mansion-properties.com freespiritalpine.com.