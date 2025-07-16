Rome Real Estate Market 2025: Trends, Prices, Forecasts & Investment Insights

Rome’s real estate market in 2025 is characterized by resilient growth and robust demand across both residential and commercial sectors. Property prices in the Eternal City have continued to rise modestly amid limited supply, while rents are surging due to high demand and constrained inventory. Investors – domestic and international – remain interested in Rome’s unique blend of historic charm and modern opportunities. This report provides a deep dive into residential and commercial real estate trends in Rome for 2025, covering buying vs. renting dynamics, price movements, key neighborhood performances, and forward-looking forecasts. It also outlines important legal and tax considerations (including recent regulatory changes) for both local and foreign investors. The goal is a comprehensive, structured overview to inform prospective buyers, renters, and investors about Rome’s property landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Residential Real Estate in Rome

Market Overview and Price Trends in 2025

Rome’s housing market has been on a gradual upswing. As of mid-2025, the average asking price for residential properties in Rome is about €3,590 per square meter, marking roughly a 6.9% increase compared to a year earlier immobiliare.it. This growth reflects a continuing recovery in demand after the pandemic-era slowdown. According to Italy’s national index, house prices nationwide rose ~4.4% year-on-year in Q1 2025 idealista.it, and Rome has mirrored this resilient trend. In fact, by Q1 2025 Rome’s home prices were 3.4% higher than a year before (averaging €3,124 per m² in that quarter) globalpropertyguide.com. The ongoing price increase is underpinned by rising buyer interest and persistent supply shortages, especially for quality homes in prime areas. Notably, Italy’s overall house price growth accelerated through 2024 – peaking at +4.5% y/y in Q4 2024, the fastest pace since 2022 globalpropertyguide.com – before cooling slightly in early 2025, indicating Rome’s market is part of a broader national recovery.

Demand has stabilized and even picked up after a dip in 2023. In the first half of 2024, property sales volumes in Italy inched up by 0.3% year-on-year (after a full-year decline of –6.6% in 2023) globalpropertyguide.com, and by Q4 2024 transaction numbers were rising again. Rome followed this national pattern: the capital registered 35,072 residential sales in 2024, up about +2% from 2023 dils.com. In the final quarter of 2024 alone, Rome’s transactions jumped 9.6% year-on-year dils.com, finishing the year on a strong note. Market forecasts anticipate further growth in activity – one projection sees nationwide residential transactions reaching ~760,000 in 2025 (about +8% vs. 2024’s ~720,000) investropa.com, a sign of continued recovery. This demand is supported by gradually improving credit conditions: mortgage interest rates, which spiked in 2022–23, have started to ease following European Central Bank rate cuts, with new housing loan rates in Italy down to ~3.18% by early 2025 (from ~3.9% a year before) globalpropertyguide.com. The easing of financing costs and Italy’s stable economic backdrop (GDP growth ~0.5–1% and cooling inflation) globalpropertyguide.com globalpropertyguide.com have helped sustain buyer confidence. Bank of Italy surveys in late 2024 noted a significant uptick in potential buyers and fewer issues getting mortgages globalpropertyguide.com, indicating that credit access constraints have slightly diminished – indeed, the share of agents citing mortgage difficulties fell for five consecutive quarters through end-2024 globalpropertyguide.com. That said, interest rates remain higher than the ultra-low levels of the 2010s, and about 53.5% of home purchases in Rome were still financed by mortgages in late 2024 (down from earlier in the year) dils.com – implying nearly half of buyers are transacting in cash, such as investors or equity-rich households. Overall, Rome’s housing demand in 2025 is broad-based but particularly strong for quality properties, and the modest price growth reflects a balancing of renewed demand with lingering affordability concerns.

On the supply side, Rome faces chronically tight housing supply, especially in central areas. New construction activity has been subdued in recent years – in 2024, authorized new residential buildings in Italy were essentially flat (–0.2% year-on-year) at ~55,000 units globalpropertyguide.com, following a sharp drop in 2023. In Rome, adding new housing is challenging due to the city’s historic urban fabric and strict preservation rules. Modern developments are mostly limited to peripheral zones or redevelopment of existing structures. Urban planning complexity (and, recently, some administrative legal hurdles in cities like Milan cushmanwakefield.com) has slowed the pipeline of new projects. As a result, housing supply growth lags demand, contributing to upward pressure on prices. The scarcity is most acute for high-quality, energy-efficient homes – a segment where demand far outstrips supply. In 2024, residential construction in Italy saw only a meager +0.6% increase in new floor area permitted globalpropertyguide.com, not enough to significantly boost inventory. Encouragingly, Rome did see an uptick in new-build sales: in Q4 2024, newly built homes comprised 13.4% of residential sales in Rome, up from 7.9% the previous quarter dils.com, suggesting some new projects reached completion. Still, overall supply remains tight, which underpins values – a dynamic often summarized by local agents as “poca offerta, molta domanda” (limited supply, plenty of demand).

Property Prices by Neighborhood

Rome’s property values vary widely by district, with a pronounced gap between the historic center and the peripheral suburbs. Prestigious central neighborhoods command very high prices per square meter, while outer areas are far more affordable. According to May 2025 data from Immobiliare.it, Rome’s Centro Storico (historic center) is the priciest area – averaging about €8,484 per m², up +7.0% year-on-year immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. This is the only district topping €8k/m², reflecting strong global demand for Rome’s ancient core (encompassing areas like Trevi, Campo de’ Fiori, etc.). A cluster of other upscale districts follow, all with prices well above the city’s average. These include neighborhoods like Aventino–San Saba (around €6,700/m²), Trastevere–Testaccio (€6,380/m²), Parioli–Flaminio (€6,250/m²), and Prati–Borgo–Delle Vittorie (~€6,035/m²) – each of these areas is in the €6,000+ per m² range, with annual price increases between roughly +0.4% and +9% immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. For example, the leafy Prati/Borgo area (near the Vatican and city center) saw prices rise about +9.2% year-on-year by spring 2025 immobiliare.it, reaching ~€6,000 per m². Likewise, trendy Testaccio and charming Trastevere are around €6,383 per m² and climbed +7.7% on the year immobiliare.it. These central and prime residential districts have proven very resilient, buoyed by limited inventory and enduring appeal to both wealthy locals and international buyers.

By contrast, Rome’s most affordable areas are on the far periphery, especially in the eastern and south-eastern outskirts. The lowest prices are found in neighborhoods like Lunghezza–Castelverde on the city’s far east fringe, with average values around €1,792 per m² (slightly down –1.2% year-on-year) immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. Similarly, zones such as Borghesiana–Finocchio (far east) are roughly €1,886 per m² immobiliare.it. These peripheral districts (often semi-rural or recently urbanized) remain <€2,000 per m², highlighting Rome’s two-speed market – central Rome is over four times more expensive than the outskirts. Between the extremes, many middle-class suburban areas in Rome’s periphery range from about €2,500–€4,000 per m². For instance, a middle-ring district like Monteverde–Gianicolense in the southwest is around €4,250/m² (+6.0% YoY) immobiliare.it; a northern suburb like Monte Mario–Trionfale is ~€2,900/m²; while a working-class eastern area like Centocelle–Tor de’ Schiavi is ~€2,818/m² immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. The table below illustrates a selection of Rome’s neighborhoods across different price tiers:

District (Zone) Avg. Price (€/m²) YoY Change Centro Storico (Historic Center) €8,484 +7.0% immobiliare.it Prati, Borgo, Delle Vittorie (Vatican area) €6,035 +9.2% immobiliare.it Parioli, Flaminio (North Rome upscale) €6,248 +5.2% immobiliare.it Salario, Trieste (Northeast central) €5,455 +5.1% immobiliare.it City-Wide Average (May 2025) €3,590 +6.9% immobiliare.it Eur, Torrino (Business district, south) €3,950 +3.9% immobiliare.it Portuense, Villa Bonelli (SW suburb) €3,341 +1.2% immobiliare.it Centocelle, Tor de’ Schiavi (E suburb) €2,818 +6.2% immobiliare.it Lunghezza, Castelverde (Far east edge) €1,792 –1.2% immobiliare.it

Table: Selected Rome residential sale prices by area (May 2025). Source: Immobiliare.it Insights.

As shown, price growth has been positive in most areas, though the strongest gains are not necessarily in the priciest districts. Some previously undervalued neighborhoods are appreciating rapidly. Notably, Camilluccia–Cortina d’Ampezzo – a peripheral upscale enclave in north Rome – jumped +13% year-on-year (now ~€4,608/m²) immobiliare.it, the biggest annual rise among Rome’s zones, possibly driven by buyers seeking larger, green-area homes outside the congested center. Similarly, Balduina–Monte Mario (northwest) rose about +10% immobiliare.it. In contrast, a few far-flung suburbs saw flat or negative price movement (e.g. Bufalotta/Settebagni at –0.2% YoY) immobiliare.it, reflecting weaker demand in areas with ample new construction or less desirability. By and large, central and semi-central neighborhoods have shown the healthiest price increases (5–10% YoY), while outer suburbs mostly saw modest growth (around 0–4% YoY).

It’s worth highlighting EUR, a planned business-residential district in south Rome, as a unique case. The EUR area (known for its modernist architecture and corporate offices) has average prices around €3,950 per m² immobiliare.it. According to local experts, EUR’s prices have been remarkably stable recently, with little volatility dominvestonline.it. In 2024, EUR did not see significant swings, which makes it one of the most stable markets in Rome for both sales and rentals dominvestonline.it. This stability, combined with good infrastructure and corporate presence, has made EUR attractive to investors looking for reliable rental income and to homebuyers seeking modern apartments with services outside the historic center dominvestonline.it dominvestonline.it. We also see renewed interest in peripheral areas undergoing improvements – for example, neighborhoods benefiting from urban regeneration or new transport links can expect upticks in value. The upcoming Jubilee 2025 has catalyzed several infrastructure projects and beautification efforts in Rome (from transit upgrades to area clean-ups), which are enhancing the appeal of various districts. Analysts predict that areas receiving these investments (even in outer zones) could see above-average price appreciation as the improvements materialize dominvestonline.it.

Overall, Rome’s residential prices in 2025 reflect a city of contrasts: ultra-prime historic areas remain in high demand despite their cost, middle-class districts show steady if moderate growth, and peripheral suburbs provide affordable options with only incremental appreciation. The tight supply, especially of quality homes, means values are likely to stay supported or rise further in the most sought-after locations.

Rental Market Trends

The rental market in Rome is extremely dynamic in 2025, marked by surging rents and strong demand, but also influenced by Italy’s tenant-friendly regulations. Average residential rents in Rome have climbed sharply over the past year. As of May 2025, the citywide median rent is about €18.0 per square meter per month, which is +12.3% higher than in May 2024 immobiliare.it. Such double-digit rent inflation far outpaces price growth, indicating a supply-demand mismatch in the rental sector. Rome’s rent increases are among the highest in Italy, driven by a confluence of factors: young professionals and students flocking to the capital, would-be first-time buyers postponing purchases due to high prices/interest rates (thus renting longer), and a reduction in long-term rental supply as some landlords pivot to lucrative short-term tourist rentals or keep properties vacant for sale. Indeed, industry reports note that many private landlords perceive long-term renting as low-profit under current rules and thus seek “alternatives to traditional rentals”, contributing to a decline in available rental supply cushmanwakefield.com. This shrinking supply amid sustained demand is “pushing rents upward” cushmanwakefield.com – a trend clearly visible in 2025.

Nearly all neighborhoods in Rome saw rent hikes over the past year, with some areas experiencing astonishing increases. For example, semi-central districts popular with students and young renters saw some of the biggest jumps: Pigneto–San Lorenzo–Casal Bertone (an eclectic area near universities) saw rents leap +17.0% year-on-year to around €20/m² immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. Bologna–Policlinico (a central university district) saw rents up +16.9% YoY immobiliare.it. Working-class suburbs also saw spikes – Portuense–Villa Bonelli is up +21.1% YoY immobiliare.it, and Monti Tiburtini–Pietralata up +20.3% immobiliare.it – likely reflecting people seeking relatively affordable areas, thus bidding up prices there. Even traditionally cheaper zones like Aurelio–Boccea (west Rome) rose ~+18.5% YoY immobiliare.it. In contrast, the most expensive central areas had more modest percentage increases: Centro Storico rents rose about +6.0% YoY (to €27.8/m²) immobiliare.it, and Trastevere/Testaccio up +4.3% (to €24.2/m²) immobiliare.it – smaller percentage gains, but from a high base. This pattern suggests rent pressure is spreading citywide, even accelerating in peripheries, not just concentrated in the city center.

To put these figures in perspective, monthly rents for a typical 80 m² apartment now average around €1,440 in Rome (80m² * €18/m²). In the historic center, that same apartment could easily cost €2,200–€2,400/month. The highest rents are found in Centro Storico at €27.8/m² (the equivalent of €2,780 for a 100 m² flat) immobiliare.it, followed by Aventino/San Saba around €25.7/m² immobiliare.it. Other prime areas like Prati, Parioli, etc., command rents in the low-to-mid €20s per m². Meanwhile, the cheapest rental areas are the outskirts like Borghesiana/Finocchio (€10.9/m²) and Lunghezza/Castelverde (€10.0/m²) on the far east fringes immobiliare.it immobiliare.it. Only those two peripheral zones average below €11/m², illustrating that virtually all of Rome is above €10 now. The table below highlights a few examples of Rome’s rental rates (monthly) in 2025:

District (Rental Market) Avg. Rent (€ per m²/month) YoY Rent Change Centro Storico (Historic Center) €27.8 +6.0% immobiliare.it Aventino, San Saba (central upscale) €25.7 +11.2% immobiliare.it Prati, Borgo, Delle Vittorie (Vatican area) €23.3 +15.6% immobiliare.it City-wide Average (May 2025) €18.0 +12.3% immobiliare.it Pigneto, San Lorenzo (student area) €20.0 +17.0% immobiliare.it Garbatella, Ostiense (semi-central) €19.5 +17.2% immobiliare.it Portuense, Magliana (outer SW) €14.8 +15.2% immobiliare.it immobiliare.it Bufalotta, Settebagni (far north) €11.2 –2.6% immobiliare.it Lunghezza, Castelverde (far east) €10.0 +3.1% immobiliare.it

Table: Rome residential rental rates by area (May 2025). Source: Immobiliare.it Insights.

Notably, Rome’s average rent-to-income ratio has become quite high, reflecting affordability challenges for tenants. In cities like Rome and Venice, rent can consume over 40% of a tenant’s income on average investropa.com – a very steep burden (the national average rent-to-income was ~33% in 2024 investropa.com). This indicates that rent hikes are outpacing wage growth, squeezing renters. Over the past five years, the portion of income spent on rent in Italy climbed from ~31.6% to 35.2% investropa.com, and Rome is on the upper end of that range. Affordability issues are thus a growing concern, potentially limiting how much further rents can rise before demand is curtailed or policy interventions emerge.

From an investment perspective, despite recent rent control measures (discussed later) and high ownership costs, rental yields in Rome are relatively attractive. Gross rental yields (annual rent divided by purchase price) in Rome average about 7.5% as of Q1 2025 globalpropertyguide.com globalpropertyguide.com. This is on par with the national average (~7.56% gross) and notably higher than yields in Milan (~5.4% on average) globalpropertyguide.com globalpropertyguide.com. In Rome, yields vary by property size and area – smaller apartments in less expensive areas can yield above 8%, whereas luxury large units in the center yield lower (sub-5%). But generally, Rome’s rent-to-price ratio is healthy for landlords, thanks to the combination of relatively moderate purchase prices (compared to, say, London or Paris) and robust rental demand. For instance, Rome’s apartment yields ranged roughly 4.7% up to 9.1% in Q1 2025, depending on location/size globalpropertyguide.com. Many outer-zone apartments generate yields on the higher end (8–9%), whereas prime central properties might yield under 5%. These figures suggest that buy-to-let investments in Rome can be profitable, assuming landlords can navigate the regulatory environment. It’s worth noting, however, that transaction costs and taxes are high (which affect net yields), and Italian rent controls limit rent escalation during a tenancy (more on this in the Legal section). Additionally, the decline in long-term rental contracts in Rome (–6% in 2024) alongside rising rents dils.com implies some renters are being priced out or leases converting to short-term. Indeed, data show Rome saw a 9.1% drop in the number of short-term rental contracts in 2024, even as total rent revenues from short-lets rose slightly (+1.1%) dils.com. This could indicate landlords consolidating toward fewer, higher-priced short-term rentals. Meanwhile, Milan experienced a decrease in both rental volumes and rates in the same period dils.com, highlighting that Rome’s rental market is uniquely tight among Italian cities right now.

In summary, renting in Rome in 2025 has become significantly more expensive. Demand (from students, young professionals, expats, and those priced out of buying) remains very high, while supply is constrained – partially due to owners’ hesitancy to do long-term leases under current laws. This imbalance is pushing rents up across nearly all districts, with peripheral areas catching up fast percentage-wise. For landlords and investors, Rome offers strong yields and rising rental incomes, but one must consider regulatory factors and potential affordability ceilings. For renters, the market is challenging, and many are spending a large share of income on housing. These conditions might eventually lead to policy responses (such as incentives to increase rental supply or expanded rent subsidies) if rent inflation continues at this pace.

Buyer Demographics and Investment Trends

Who is buying property in Rome? The market consists of a mix of local buyers and foreign investors, with the majority still Roman/Italian but an increasing share of international purchasers. Recent data suggest that about 9–12% of Italian real estate transactions now involve foreign buyers, up from single digits a few years ago boccadutri.com investropa.com. For 2024, one analysis found over 12% of residential sales in Italy were to international buyers investropa.com, and this proportion is expected to rise further in 2025. Rome, being a world-renowned city, is a key magnet for such foreign investment, especially in the high-end segment (historic center apartments, luxury villas, etc.). According to Gate-away.com (a portal for overseas buyers), North Americans lead the pack in interest: the U.S. accounted for ~30% of foreign inquiries on Italian properties, followed by the UK (~10%), Germany, France, Canada, and other European countries gate-away.com gate-away.com. Many of these buyers are drawn to Italy’s lifestyle and heritage – they seek second homes, retirement residences, or simply investment properties in iconic locations. Rome’s appeal as a cultural capital and its relative affordability compared to other global cities (you can still find prime apartments for under $1 million, which is a bargain next to London or NYC) make it very attractive to overseas buyers, particularly after the pandemic increased the desire for “living the Italian dream.” In fact, Italy has been experiencing something of a boom in foreign wealthy individuals relocating or buying homes, aided by favorable tax schemes (like Italy’s flat tax for new residents). This is evidenced by reports of millionaires flocking to Italy in 2025 and strong demand for luxury properties in cities and countryside alike youtube.com. In Rome, foreign buyers often target neighborhoods such as the Historic Center, Trastevere, Prati, or even areas like Monti and Parioli – places with historic charm or prestige. They also sometimes look at countryside homes just outside Rome (Castelli Romani area) but that’s beyond the city scope.

That said, local Italian buyers still make up the bulk of Rome’s market, especially for primary residences. These include Roman families trading up or downsizing, young professionals buying their first apartment (when able), and domestic investors. A notable demographic trend is the challenge young buyers face: housing affordability in Rome is tough for the under-40 crowd. The government had introduced incentives to help, such as the “Prima Casa Under 36” program which provided tax exemptions and subsidized mortgages for first-home buyers under age 36 (with certain income limits). This incentive allowed young buyers to avoid paying registration, cadastral and mortgage taxes – effectively saving ~€6,000 on a €200k house – and also accessed a state guarantee fund for mortgages up to 80% LTV. However, those tax exemptions were discontinued from 1 January 2025 (the 2024 Budget law did not renew them) uipa.it. Only the state mortgage guarantee (80% for under-36) was extended, through end of 2027 gruppo-piu.it. The end of the tax holiday for young buyers may dampen some of their purchasing ability moving forward, potentially keeping more youth in the rental market. Indeed, many young Romans already rely on family assistance (the so-called “bank of mom and dad”) to afford down payments, or they continue renting because their incomes haven’t kept up with prices. The affordability issue is underscored by the high rent-to-income ratios (40%+ in Rome) investropa.com and relatively low wage growth in Italy.

In terms of investor profiles, aside from individual landlords, institutional investment in residential (and alternative living sectors) is a growing trend in Italy. Big investors like funds and developers are increasingly pursuing Build-to-Rent (BTR) projects, student housing (PBSA), and serviced apartments in major cities cushmanwakefield.com. In 2024, investor interest in these “living sectors” remained strong cushmanwakefield.com. Rome, with its large student population and tourism, is seen as ripe for more professionally managed rental properties. However, one hurdle has been regulatory red tape (e.g. in Milan a permitting scandal slowed development cushmanwakefield.com). Still, by late 2024 the “living” investment volumes were expected to tick up, and a positive trend is projected into 2025 cushmanwakefield.com. For example, we saw in Q1 2025 a major sale of a Purpose-Built Student Accommodation facility in Bologna (indicating appetite in that segment) dils.com. While that was not in Rome, the capital likely stands to benefit from similar interest. Student housing is undersupplied in Rome (and Italy generally), and with international student numbers rising, this is a focus area for value-add investors cushmanwakefield.com.

Buyer motives in Rome can be broadly categorized:

Owner-occupiers : Many Romans buying now are taking advantage of the still relatively low interest rates (by historical standards) and stable prices to secure a home, especially given concerns that inflation could push housing costs higher. Middle-class families often seek larger apartments (85+ m²); interestingly, in 2024 there was a shift in Rome towards more sales of medium-to-large units (>85 m²) , which made up 49% of transactions (a rise in share) dils.com dils.com. This could reflect preferences for more space (perhaps influenced by pandemic-era remote work).

: Many Romans buying now are taking advantage of the still relatively low interest rates (by historical standards) and stable prices to secure a home, especially given concerns that inflation could push housing costs higher. Middle-class families often seek larger apartments (85+ m²); interestingly, in 2024 there was a shift in Rome towards more sales of , which made up 49% of transactions (a rise in share) dils.com dils.com. This could reflect preferences for more space (perhaps influenced by pandemic-era remote work). Investors (Buy-to-let) : With Rome’s healthy rental yields ~7%, numerous buyers purchase properties to rent out, either on long leases or as holiday rentals. The ongoing tourist demand (especially with events like Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome, Jubilee 2025 upcoming) has made short-term rental investments popular. However, increased regulations on short-lets (discussed later) mean investors have to be mindful of legalities. Some investors focus on student rentals or room-by-room leasing, given the huge student population (Rome has several major universities). Others target renovation projects – buying old apartments, refurbishing them (possibly using remaining tax bonuses), and reselling or renting at a premium.

: With Rome’s healthy rental yields ~7%, numerous buyers purchase properties to rent out, either on long leases or as holiday rentals. The ongoing tourist demand (especially with events like Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome, Jubilee 2025 upcoming) has made short-term rental investments popular. However, increased regulations on short-lets (discussed later) mean investors have to be mindful of legalities. Some investors focus on student rentals or room-by-room leasing, given the huge student population (Rome has several major universities). Others target renovation projects – buying old apartments, refurbishing them (possibly using remaining tax bonuses), and reselling or renting at a premium. Foreign lifestyle buyers : As noted, Americans, Brits, Europeans buying a slice of la dolce vita is a notable trend. They often pay cash and are less sensitive to interest rates. Rome’s luxury market has seen such buyers snapping up penthouses and historic palazzetto apartments. Foreigners accounted for ~9.5% of all real estate deals in Italy in 2024 per one analysis boccadutri.com, and perhaps a higher share in prime segments. In northern Italy, foreigners dominate some luxury markets; in Rome they are important but the city has a big domestic market too.

: As noted, Americans, Brits, Europeans buying a slice of la dolce vita is a notable trend. They often pay cash and are less sensitive to interest rates. Rome’s luxury market has seen such buyers snapping up penthouses and historic palazzetto apartments. per one analysis boccadutri.com, and perhaps a higher share in prime segments. In northern Italy, foreigners dominate some luxury markets; in Rome they are important but the city has a big domestic market too. Developer activity: A few areas in Rome are seeing new development or major redevelopment. For instance, around the Tiburtina area (where a new high-speed train station was built) and Ostiense, developers have converted former industrial sites into condos and lofts. Also, Rome’s planned new stadium (for AS Roma football club, projected in Pietralata by 2027) could spur development in that quadrant. Large developers are also eyeing public housing regeneration and unused building stock for conversion to residences, especially if city authorities provide incentives.

In summary, buyer demographics in Rome are diverse – from native Romans upgrading homes, to young professionals struggling to buy, to foreign enthusiasts investing in a Roman pied-à-terre. The market’s moderate price growth and strong rental performance continue to draw investors. The key trend is that foreign and institutional investment is gradually rising, adding demand particularly for high-end and new segments, while local first-time buyers face headwinds. As long as Rome remains comparatively affordable on the international stage and Italy offers lifestyle/tax allure, the city should see a growing international imprint on its real estate market in the coming years.

Commercial Real Estate in Rome

While residential property gets much attention, commercial real estate in Rome – including offices, retail, hospitality, and industrial – is also experiencing notable trends in 2025. Rome’s commercial market is unique: it is Italy’s administrative capital with a large office sector (government and private), a global tourist destination sustaining retail and hotel demand, and it has a developing but smaller industrial/logistics scene compared to Northern Italy. Here’s an overview of the major commercial real estate sectors in Rome:

Office Market Trends

Rome’s office market in 2025 is marked by steady demand but constrained supply of modern spaces. In 2024, office leasing activity in Rome remained solid, albeit slightly below the record levels of previous years cushmanwakefield.com. Demand for offices in Rome has rebounded well post-pandemic – companies are seeking quality space to attract employees back and to upgrade for sustainability – but it’s increasingly polarized towards high-quality, centrally located offices. Over the past decade, about 50% of office space demand in Rome has been for Grade A (modern) offices cushmanwakefield.com, whereas in Milan it’s 70% (Milan being more modern) cushmanwakefield.com. This reflects Rome’s issue: limited availability of new, prime office buildings. The city’s historic nature and stricter zoning mean far fewer shiny office towers; much of Rome’s stock is older or in need of renovation. Urban planning constraints and the complexity of renovating historic buildings severely limit the supply of modern offices in Rome’s core cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. As a result, companies hunting for large floor-plate, green-certified offices in Rome often find options scarce. For example, in Q1 2025, out of 36 office lease transactions in Rome, only 6 were in Grade A/A+ properties dils.com, underscoring the scarcity of top-quality space and how that is capping some leasing activity (some deals get postponed until suitable space is delivered) dils.com dils.com.

Despite these limitations, overall take-up (leased volume) in Rome has been fairly stable. Rome saw about 34,000 m² of office take-up in Q1 2025, roughly equal to Q1 2024 dils.com. This suggests a consistent baseline demand. Full-year figures for 2024 aren’t given here, but Milan typically dwarfs Rome – for instance, Milan had 105,000 m² in Q1 2025 dils.com dils.com and over 300,000 m² annually often, whereas Rome’s annual take-up might be ~150,000 m² range historically. Importantly, location matters: companies strongly prefer central and well-connected areas (e.g. CBD, EUR, semicentral business districts) that offer amenities for employees cushmanwakefield.com. Peripheral areas with poor services are increasingly out of favor – in fact, Rome’s outer areas have seen vacancy rates rise (around 17% vacancy in some fringe zones) and decreased tenant interest cushmanwakefield.com. This is creating a growing gap in performance: prime central offices enjoy high occupancy and rising rents, while dated peripheral offices struggle (some may be ripe for conversion to other uses like residential or student housing) cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com.

Office rents in Rome have been on the rise, especially for prime space. Prime office rent in Rome’s Central Business District (CBD) hit €600 per m² per year at end-2024, after growing ~4% during 2024 cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. By Q1 2025, prime rents notched up further to reach a new peak of about €610/m²/year (approximately €50.8/m²/month) dils.com dils.com. Forecasts expect prime rents to continue climbing ~+2% in 2025 and a further +1% in 2026 cushmanwakefield.com. This trajectory underscores landlords’ pricing power in prime locations amid scarce supply. For context, Rome’s prime office rents, while at record highs for the city, are still lower than Milan’s (Milan CBD prime rent is ~€730/m²/year and expected to hit €750+ by 2025 cushmanwakefield.com). The rent growth in Rome is a direct consequence of the flight-to-quality: tenants are willing to pay a premium for modern, centrally located offices that meet ESG standards. Meanwhile, secondary locations see much softer rent trends and higher vacancies – in some unattractive zones, rents are stagnant or landlords offer incentives to fill space. The spread between prime and secondary yields has widened as well (with prime office yields in Rome stabilizing or slightly compressing given investor demand, while secondary yields rise due to risk). As of late 2024, prime office yields in Rome were in the mid-5% range and likely trending a bit down with improving sentiment cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. Investors in Rome offices are extremely selective – focusing on core/core-plus assets in central areas or buildings they can reposition (value-add) cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com. Transactions volume for offices was lower in 2024 (offices made up ~20% of Italy’s CRE investment volume in 2024, a drop from prior years) cushmanwakefield.com, but Q1 2025 saw about €500 million in office investment deals nationally dils.com dils.com, most of that in Milan. In Rome, some notable office deals have included foreign investors acquiring older office blocks for redevelopment, betting on rental growth once refurbished.

Looking ahead, green and flexible offices are a key theme. Companies are increasingly requiring energy-efficient buildings (both for cost and compliance with EU regulations). This will likely push more redevelopment projects in Rome – older office buildings may undergo upgrades or be converted to alternate uses if they can’t attract tenants. Also, EU and Italian regulations around carbon emissions are expected to tighten, potentially affecting building values: inefficient buildings could face brown discounts, whereas green-certified offices enjoy premium rents and values cushmanwakefield.com. Another trend is considering alternative uses for obsolete offices – e.g., converting vacant peripheral offices into hotels, residential, student housing, etc., which is already happening in some cases cushmanwakefield.com. Overall, Rome’s office market in 2025 is optimistic but cautious: the fundamentals are solid for prime offices (low vacancy, rising rents, investor interest returning as interest rates stabilize) cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com, but the segment must navigate the dichotomy between a thriving prime sector and a lagging secondary sector.

Retail and Hospitality Real Estate

Retail: Rome’s retail real estate sector is experiencing a post-pandemic revival, particularly in prime “high street” locations buoyed by tourism and consumer spending recovery. After a difficult 2020-2021, retailers have regained confidence and are expanding again in top cities. In 2024, retail rents and take-up improved across Europe and Italy, indicating resilience cushmanwakefield.com. For 2025, prospects are positive for high streets in major cities – in Italy’s most desirable shopping streets, rents and values are forecast to rise by ~2%–2.4% cushmanwakefield.com. Rome, with its historic shopping corridors (Via del Corso, Via dei Condotti, Via Cola di Rienzo, etc.), is benefiting from this trend. Foot traffic in central Rome has bounced back strongly thanks to returning international tourists (Americans in particular have flooded back with a strong dollar in recent years) and locals alike. Data from late 2024 showed Italian shopping center sales were up +0.6% YoY and footfall +1.5% cushmanwakefield.com, and high street retail in prime cities saw renewed investor interest thanks to higher yields relative to pre-COVID and the sector’s adaptation (more experiential retail, omnichannel integration) cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com.

In Rome, retail demand is notably strong in tourist-frequented zones (Centro Storico, Tridente area near Spanish Steps, etc.) as luxury brands and international chains either open new stores or relocate to better spaces. Rents in Via Condotti (Rome’s luxury stretch) are among the highest in Europe (it consistently ranks just below Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, which is now the world’s priciest retail street cushmanwakefield.com). The growth in retail rents in Rome is moderate (low-single-digit percentages), but given already high absolute levels, even these gains are significant. For example, by end 2024, retail rents in prime Rome were on an uptick, and landlords were regaining leverage as vacancy for the best storefronts dropped. Investor activity in retail has also picked up. Q1 2025 was the best quarter in five years for retail investment in Italy, with ~€500 million transacted dils.com. Notably, two large luxury outlet centers (one in Florence, one in Sanremo) were sold for over €300 million total dils.com. In Rome, while no mega retail deals were highlighted in Q1, there have been significant high street transactions (for instance, buildings on Via del Corso changing hands). Retail yields in Italy have become attractive after years of sector slump – prime high street yields are comparatively high versus other countries, drawing institutional buyers again, and some yield compression is expected as competition returns cushmanwakefield.com. With lower financing costs anticipated and banks more willing to lend to retail now, new players are coming in and could drive yields down (prices up) for prime retail assets cushmanwakefield.com.

A unique aspect in Rome is the prevalence of tourist retail and F&B. The surge in visitors (which in 2023-2024 returned to or even exceeded pre-2019 levels for Rome) has increased demand for restaurants, cafes, and experiential retail (souvenir shops, etc., though the city is also trying to regulate tourist trinket shops in historic areas). Vacancy rates for prime retail space in central Rome are very low as of 2025, and any available units see brisk leasing by either luxury brands or expanding food chains. Secondary retail (e.g., neighborhood shops in non-tourist areas) is more mixed – some local high streets are healthy, but others face challenges from e-commerce and changing consumer habits. However, Italy’s relatively slow e-commerce adoption (compared to UK/US) means physical retail is still very relevant, and in Rome many people enjoy shopping in person, especially with the city’s tradition of boutiques and markets. In the short term, the Jubilee 2025 is expected to significantly boost Rome’s retail and hospitality sectors: an influx of millions of pilgrims and tourists will likely lead to record sales for retailers and perhaps a need for temporary retail spaces, etc. Investors have this on their radar, hoping to capitalize on a “Jubilee effect” in rental growth for retail and restaurant properties.

Hospitality: The hospitality real estate sector in Rome is booming as the city rides a wave of tourism recovery and investor appetite. Italy as a whole had a record year for hotel performance and investment in 2024, and Rome, being a top destination, was a major contributor. By the end of 2024, Italy was set to log over €2 billion in hotel investment, a 30%+ jump from 2023 cushmanwakefield.com cushmanwakefield.com – one of the best years ever, placing Italy among Europe’s top hotel investment markets cushmanwakefield.com. Rome has seen numerous high-profile hotel transactions and renovations recently: luxury brands (Four Seasons, Bulgari, etc.) opening new hotels, existing hotels trading to new owners aiming to reposition them, and international funds entering the Italian hotel space drawn by strong tourism fundamentals. Q1 2025 continued this momentum: hospitality was the leading commercial sector for investment in that quarter, with ~€660 million invested – almost three times Q1 2024’s level dils.com. Some of Italy’s largest single-asset deals in that period were hotels, and Rome was highlighted alongside Capri and Milan as a focus for luxury hotel deals dils.com. Essentially, global investors (private equity, sovereign funds, hotel operators) are targeting Rome’s hotel market, from ultra-luxury palaces to trendy boutique hotels, anticipating growth in values and income.

On the operational side, Rome’s hotel performance has rebounded strongly since 2022. By 2024, many hotels reported occupancy and average daily rates (ADR) at or above 2019 levels, especially in the luxury segment (where ADRs have spiked due to upscale leisure travel). This performance growth offset rising operating costs (energy, wages) and gave confidence to investors cushmanwakefield.com. The outlook for 2025 is optimistic: industry experts expect a stabilization of revenue growth at high levels and even gradual cap rate compression for prime hotel assets cushmanwakefield.com. With the ECB’s first rate cut in June 2024 and possibly more easing, debt for hotels is becoming a bit cheaper, supporting values cushmanwakefield.com. We’re likely to see continued yield compression in 2025 for trophy hotel properties, especially as competition heats up to acquire scarce assets in Rome’s city center cushmanwakefield.com. Indeed, private capital and institutional investors are dominating hotel acquisitions cushmanwakefield.com – ranging from family offices buying boutique hotels to large funds targeting portfolios. Italy has even become Europe’s #2 market by volume in some recent periods cushmanwakefield.com, reflecting how attractive its hospitality sector is.

For Rome specifically, the 2025 Holy Year (Jubilee) is a major tailwind. The city expects an extraordinary influx of visitors during the Jubilee, which occurs typically every 25 years (the last was 2000). This event is driving not only infrastructure improvements but also sparking interest in new hospitality projects (from hotels to short-term rentals). Some investors are rushing to complete hotel renovations by 2025 to capture the Jubilee demand surge. Also, beyond 2025, Rome is bidding for Expo 2030 – if it wins, that could further boost real estate development (though Expo plans are still speculative).

In summary, Rome’s retail and hospitality real estate are in a growth phase. Retail is seeing a “rebirth” as recovery drives rebounding rents and investment cushmanwakefield.com. Hospitality is perhaps the star performer, with record investment volumes and highly optimistic prospects dils.com cushmanwakefield.com. Both sectors are benefitting from Rome’s status as a cultural and tourist mecca, with 2025 shaping up to be an especially strong year. Investors looking at commercial property in Rome are therefore keen on prime retail locations and hotels, which offer a play on the tourism and consumer recovery theme.

Industrial/Logistics Market

Rome is traditionally not as large an industrial/logistics hub as northern Italian cities like Milan, Bologna, or Verona. However, it serves as the logistics center for Central and Southern Italy and the region of Lazio. The industrial & logistics real estate sector in Italy has been on a multiyear growth trend (fueled by e-commerce expansion and supply chain modernization), and 2024-2025 continue that trajectory. In Q1 2025, logistics investment volumes in Italy reached €640 million, doubling the volume of Q1 2024 dils.com. This was buoyed by the sale of two large warehouse portfolios (>€200M each), showing that big capital is very interested in Italian logistics dils.com. Logistics thus was the second-best performing asset class in that quarter dils.com. Rome, being Italy’s second-largest metro, has seen increased development of distribution centers around its ring road (GRA – Grande Raccordo Anulare), near the Fiumicino airport, and along major highways (A1, A12). Tenants are typically 3PL providers, retailers, and parcel delivery firms needing to service Rome’s population of ~4 million (metro) plus surrounding regions.

Logistics take-up in Italy for Q1 2025 was ~485,000 m², a slight dip (–13%) from Q1 2024 dils.com. The decrease was attributed to fewer mega-deals (the average deal size shrank), indicating that demand is still healthy but maybe shifting to medium-sized facilities dils.com. The Italian logistics market is reaching a more mature, stabilization phase after frenetic growth; annual take-up aims to stabilize around ~2 million m² nationally dils.com. In Rome’s vicinity, new spec development has been more limited compared to the North, but some notable projects include the expansion of logistics parks near Passo Corese (north of Rome) and Pomezia (south). Prime logistics rents in Italy held steady at ~€70 per m²/year in early 2025, a level observed in both Milan and Rome dils.com. This is roughly €5.8 per m²/month. In Rome specifically, prime warehouse rents are around that €65–€70/m²/yr range, depending on exact location – comparable to Milan’s, which reflects that new high-quality warehouses cost similar to build and tenants will pay similar rates for modern space. There was no rent increase in Q1 2025 (after significant rent growth in prior years), suggesting the market is pausing to digest new supply dils.com dils.com.

Logistics yields (prime net yields) in Italy have started to compress again slightly as investor demand stays high. By Q1 2025, prime logistics yields were around 5.30% and inching downward dils.com. The fact that Italy’s prime yields are still above 5% (whereas in some European countries prime logistics yields are sub-4%) makes Italy an attractive market for international investors hunting yield. We can expect yields in the Rome region for prime assets to be in the 5.25%–5.5% range, perhaps tightening if interest rates fall further.

One local dynamic: Rome’s geography and congestion make urban logistics (last-mile warehouses) increasingly important. There’s rising interest in smaller logistics facilities closer to the city to enable faster deliveries (for e-commerce, groceries, etc.). However, zoning inside Rome for warehouses is limited, so we may see creative solutions like multi-story or micro-fulfillment centers in urban fringes. Also, Rome’s two airports (Fiumicino and Ciampino) generate logistics needs (air cargo warehouses).

In short, Rome’s industrial/logistics real estate is a smaller but growing segment. It is buoyed by the same forces driving the sector globally – e-commerce penetration (which in Italy still has room to grow), supply chain reconfiguration, and investors’ appetite for stable income. While it lacks the scale of the north, Rome’s strategic location in the center of the country ensures continued demand for regional distribution centers. Investors in 2025 continue to target logistics opportunities, and Rome’s logistics market, though secondary, benefits from the overall positive sentiment in this asset class.

Market Outlook and Forecast for Rome

Looking ahead, the outlook for Rome’s real estate market over the next few years (2025–2027) is generally positive, albeit with a note of caution. Analysts and industry observers anticipate moderate growth rather than a boom, as the market navigates economic conditions and policy changes. Here are the key points of the market forecast:

Continued Price Growth, Slower but Steady: Home prices in Rome are expected to keep rising modestly in the near term. Several Italian forecasts call for low-to-mid single digit annual price increases nationally – for instance, Scenari Immobiliari projected ~+4.3% growth in residential prices for 2025 in Italy investropa.com. Rome, being a major city, should track close to that. With interest rates stabilizing or falling, and the economy growing around 1% globalpropertyguide.com, there is room for housing values to appreciate a bit faster than inflation. However, prices are not likely to surge dramatically given Italy’s historical preference for stability and the drag of affordability constraints. A gradual uplift is more likely, barring any major shocks. On the commercial side, segments like hospitality might see stronger value gains (one forecast expects hotel investments to jump +13% in value in 2025 amid luxury demand investropa.com), whereas office and retail will be steadier. Overall investment volumes in Italian real estate are forecast to remain robust in 2025, possibly exceeding €140 billion in transaction value investropa.com across sectors, as confidence returns. This influx of capital is drawing new players into both residential and commercial projects, which bodes well for Rome.

Home prices in Rome are expected to in the near term. Several Italian forecasts call for low-to-mid single digit annual price increases nationally – for instance, Scenari Immobiliari projected ~+4.3% growth in residential prices for 2025 in Italy investropa.com. Rome, being a major city, should track close to that. With interest rates stabilizing or falling, and the economy growing around 1% globalpropertyguide.com, there is room for housing values to appreciate a bit faster than inflation. However, prices are not likely to surge dramatically given Italy’s historical preference for stability and the drag of affordability constraints. A is more likely, barring any major shocks. On the commercial side, segments like hospitality might see stronger value gains (one forecast expects hotel investments to jump +13% in value in 2025 amid luxury demand investropa.com), whereas office and retail will be steadier. Overall investment volumes in Italian real estate are forecast to remain robust in 2025, possibly exceeding €140 billion in transaction value investropa.com across sectors, as confidence returns. This influx of capital is drawing into both residential and commercial projects, which bodes well for Rome. Jubilee 2025 Boost: The Jubilee Year 2025 is a significant event for Rome. Millions of pilgrims and tourists are expected, which will boost demand for accommodations, retail, and services . In real estate terms, the Jubilee is already prompting infrastructure improvements and urban regeneration projects in the city. The Italian government and Vatican have funded numerous works: from renovating churches and tourist sites to upgrading transportation (e.g., new bus lines, sprucing up stations) and creating temporary facilities. This investment in the urban environment will likely enhance the attractiveness of certain neighborhoods – particularly those near pilgrimage routes or major basilicas – thereby increasing property values there dominvestonline.it. Investors anticipating this have been positioning themselves: e.g., hotel acquisitions to capitalize on Jubilee tourism. The event could also temporarily drive up rents (short-term rental rates may spike in 2025 due to demand influx). After the Jubilee, there might be a slight softening in tourist-driven demand, but the legacy of city improvements could have a long-lasting positive impact on Rome’s real estate . Additionally, the Jubilee will test the city’s infrastructure; success in handling it could bolster Rome’s reputation and perhaps its bid for Expo 2030. If Rome were to secure Expo 2030, that would set off another wave of development mid-decade (though that remains speculative at this point).

The is a significant event for Rome. Millions of pilgrims and tourists are expected, which will . In real estate terms, the Jubilee is already prompting projects in the city. The Italian government and Vatican have funded numerous works: from renovating churches and tourist sites to upgrading transportation (e.g., new bus lines, sprucing up stations) and creating temporary facilities. This will likely enhance the attractiveness of certain neighborhoods – particularly those near pilgrimage routes or major basilicas – thereby increasing property values there dominvestonline.it. Investors anticipating this have been positioning themselves: e.g., hotel acquisitions to capitalize on Jubilee tourism. The event could also temporarily drive up rents (short-term rental rates may spike in 2025 due to demand influx). After the Jubilee, there might be a slight softening in tourist-driven demand, but the legacy of city improvements could have a . Additionally, the Jubilee will test the city’s infrastructure; success in handling it could bolster Rome’s reputation and perhaps its bid for Expo 2030. If Rome were to secure Expo 2030, that would set off another wave of development mid-decade (though that remains speculative at this point). Interest Rates and Financing Environment: A crucial factor for the outlook is the interest rate trajectory . The European Central Bank’s tightening cycle appears to have peaked in 2023; by mid-2024, the ECB even cut rates slightly, and further easing is expected if inflation subsides cushmanwakefield.com. This means borrowing costs for mortgages and loans in Italy should gradually come down through 2025–2026. Indeed, as noted, mortgage rates in Italy in early 2025 were already down from a year prior (e.g., new loan avg 3.18% vs 3.9%) globalpropertyguide.com. Cheaper credit will improve affordability for buyers and could stimulate more purchase activity – especially if rates approach the low-2% levels seen in 2019–2020 (though that may be a couple of years away). Lower interest rates also make real estate more attractive relative to bonds, so institutional investors might allocate more to property. On the flip side, if inflation remains sticky or an energy shock occurs, central banks could delay rate cuts, which would weigh on the real estate recovery. The base assumption in forecasts is that financial conditions will soften modestly , creating a “favorable climate for real estate” in Italy cushmanwakefield.com. This supports the optimistic case for 2025 and beyond, with stabilizing or gently rising values across sectors cushmanwakefield.com.

A crucial factor for the outlook is the . The European Central Bank’s tightening cycle appears to have peaked in 2023; by mid-2024, the ECB even cut rates slightly, and further easing is expected if inflation subsides cushmanwakefield.com. This means borrowing costs for mortgages and loans in Italy should gradually come down through 2025–2026. Indeed, as noted, mortgage rates in Italy in early 2025 were already down from a year prior (e.g., new loan avg 3.18% vs 3.9%) globalpropertyguide.com. will improve affordability for buyers and could stimulate more purchase activity – especially if rates approach the low-2% levels seen in 2019–2020 (though that may be a couple of years away). Lower interest rates also make real estate more attractive relative to bonds, so institutional investors might allocate more to property. On the flip side, if inflation remains sticky or an energy shock occurs, central banks could delay rate cuts, which would weigh on the real estate recovery. The base assumption in forecasts is that , creating a “favorable climate for real estate” in Italy cushmanwakefield.com. This supports the optimistic case for 2025 and beyond, with cushmanwakefield.com. Economic and Political Context: Italy’s economy is forecast to grow around +1.0% in 2025 and +1.2% in 2026 according to the European Commission globalpropertyguide.com. While not stellar, this modest growth should be enough to support employment and household incomes, thus underpinning housing demand. Rome, being an administrative and tourism-driven economy, might outperform the national average if tourism remains strong. Key risks include geopolitical uncertainties (energy prices, global trade tensions) and Italy’s own fiscal situation. High public debt could constrain government spending or lead to fiscal measures that indirectly affect real estate (e.g., changes in property taxation). Political stability has been better recently – the current government has maintained consistent policies – but any shock or unstable political climate can dampen investor confidence. At the moment, relative political steadiness in Italy has actually been a plus, as noted in some analyses cushmanwakefield.com. Barring any major political upheaval, policy is expected to remain supportive of investment (for example, continuing to simplify procedures for development, as seen with recent laws for real estate SICAFs etc. practiceguides.chambers.com).

Italy’s economy is forecast to grow around according to the European Commission globalpropertyguide.com. While not stellar, this modest growth should be enough to support employment and household incomes, thus underpinning housing demand. Rome, being an administrative and tourism-driven economy, might outperform the national average if tourism remains strong. Key risks include geopolitical uncertainties (energy prices, global trade tensions) and Italy’s own fiscal situation. High public debt could constrain government spending or lead to fiscal measures that indirectly affect real estate (e.g., changes in property taxation). Political stability has been better recently – the current government has maintained consistent policies – but any shock or unstable political climate can dampen investor confidence. At the moment, in Italy has actually been a plus, as noted in some analyses cushmanwakefield.com. Barring any major political upheaval, policy is expected to remain supportive of investment (for example, continuing to simplify procedures for development, as seen with recent laws for real estate SICAFs etc. practiceguides.chambers.com). Supply and Construction Outlook: New construction in Rome will likely remain below the needed levels , at least in the short term. The winding down of the Superbonus incentives (reduced to 65% in 2025 from 110% earlier arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com) may cause a dip in renovation activity, although renovation will still continue given the age of Rome’s building stock. The government is shifting to more targeted bonuses (e.g., for seismic retrofits, or green improvements but at lower rates). The lack of a building boom means supply constraints persist , which tends to support existing property values. However, if transactions pick up significantly, we could see a more robust supply response by 2026–27: possibly some large projects currently in planning (e.g., conversion of disused public buildings into housing or offices) coming online. The resolution of bureaucratic hurdles (like Milan’s “Salva Milano” decree to resume building permits cushmanwakefield.com) will also help unlock development in major cities. For Rome, one potential new supply source is public-private initiatives to address housing shortages – indeed, Rome’s city council approved a new regulation in 2025 to tackle housing emergencies, which may include constructing affordable housing or converting unused assets. Such measures, if implemented, could modestly increase supply, particularly in the rental segment, over the medium term.

New construction in Rome will likely remain , at least in the short term. The winding down of the (reduced to 65% in 2025 from 110% earlier arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com) may cause a dip in renovation activity, although renovation will still continue given the age of Rome’s building stock. The government is shifting to more targeted bonuses (e.g., for seismic retrofits, or green improvements but at lower rates). The lack of a building boom means , which tends to support existing property values. However, if transactions pick up significantly, we could see a more robust supply response by 2026–27: possibly some large projects currently in planning (e.g., conversion of disused public buildings into housing or offices) coming online. The resolution of bureaucratic hurdles (like Milan’s “Salva Milano” decree to resume building permits cushmanwakefield.com) will also help unlock development in major cities. For Rome, one potential new supply source is – indeed, Rome’s city council approved a new regulation in 2025 to tackle housing emergencies, which may include constructing affordable housing or converting unused assets. Such measures, if implemented, could modestly increase supply, particularly in the rental segment, over the medium term. Investor Sentiment and Market Liquidity: After a slower 2023, investors (both domestic and foreign) are regaining confidence in Italian real estate heading into 2025 dils.com dils.com. The strong first quarter investment figures (+44% YoY in Q1 2025) dils.com show momentum. Rome, alongside Milan, is at the forefront of their target list. In 2024, foreign capital was behind a majority of large deals, and this is likely to continue pwc.com. An important trend is diversification of asset classes – beyond traditional offices and retail, more capital is going into “alternative” sectors like residential rental, student housing, healthcare real estate, etc. Rome could benefit from this trend with, for example, more student housing projects or senior living facilities being developed by specialized investors. Global uncertainties (like war or economic slowdown) remain a risk, but real estate is often seen as a hedge against inflation and a stable asset in turbulent times, so unless a severe recession hits, investment should hold up. One note: as prices rise slowly and yields potentially compress, investors will be watching the yield spread to interest rates – if rates drop, real estate becomes even more compelling; if for some reason rates spike again, that could put pressure on values. The baseline scenario, however, is a gradual compression of yields in sectors like retail and logistics due to high demand cushmanwakefield.com dils.com, and stabilizing yields in offices with possible slight compression for prime assets cushmanwakefield.com. For residential, yields are more a function of rent and price changes, which both look positive.

In conclusion, the 3–5 year outlook for Rome’s real estate market is cautiously optimistic. Expect moderate price appreciation, healthy rental growth (especially in undersupplied segments), and active investor interest. Key drivers like the Jubilee and tourism will boost certain sectors in the short term, while longer-term drivers such as urban regeneration, demographic stability, and Rome’s eternal appeal provide a solid foundation. Challenges like affordability and regulatory burdens will continue to shape the market, preventing overheating but also ensuring it doesn’t bust. As one report summarized, Italy’s real estate recovery that began in 2024 is “expected to continue in 2025”, supported by government actions and market momentum practiceguides.chambers.com. Rome, as the nation’s capital, will be central to that trajectory – its property market likely to grow in a sustainable manner, offering opportunities for a range of real estate participants from homebuyers to global investors.

Legal and Tax Considerations for Real Estate in Rome (2025)

Investing or transacting in Rome’s real estate market requires understanding the legal, tax, and regulatory framework in Italy, which has seen some recent changes. Below is a breakdown of key considerations for both locals and foreign investors:

1. Property Purchase Costs and Taxes:

Buying property in Rome involves significant transaction taxes and fees. Italy imposes a registration tax (imposta di registro) on real estate purchases, which varies based on buyer status and property use. If you are an Italian resident buying your primary home (prima casa) and meet certain criteria, the registration tax is just 2% of the cadastral value (a government-assessed value typically lower than market) fiscoetasse.com. Most other purchases – including second homes, investment properties, or purchases by foreign buyers not establishing residency – incur a 9% registration tax on the cadastral value fiscoetasse.com. There are also fixed mortgage and cadastral taxes (usually €50 each) on each sale. These percentages apply when buying from a private seller. For newly built properties bought from a developer, a different regime applies: you pay VAT (IVA) instead of registration tax (VAT is 4% for first home, 10% for second home, or 22% for luxury A/1 homes), plus fixed €200 each for registration, cadastral, mortgage taxes. Rome has many older properties, so many transactions fall under the 2%/9% scheme with no VAT.

On top of taxes, notary fees are payable by the buyer – the notary (notaio) is essential in Italy, preparing the deed and ensuring clear title. Notary fees are on a sliding scale, often about 0.5–1% of the property price (plus 22% VAT on the fee). Real estate agent commissions are also customary – typically 3% of the price to the seller and 3% to the buyer, although percentages can vary and be negotiated. This means a buyer might pay ~3% extra for agent fees if an agent was involved. In sum, a buyer in Rome should expect transaction costs around 10% of the purchase price (including taxes and fees) for a non-primary residence globalpropertyguide.com. Primary home buyers get relief on taxes (2% rate and some mortgage tax exemptions if under 36 until 2024), so their cost might be closer to 4–6% of price.

For foreign investors, it’s worth noting there are no blanket restrictions on property ownership in Italy. EU citizens can purchase freely. Non-EU citizens can also buy; Italy operates on a reciprocity principle (most countries are fine – only a few places that limit Italians might face limits). No additional stamp duties beyond what locals pay – foreigners pay the same 2%/9% registration tax structure. Buying via an Italian company is also possible, though then different tax rules (and no first-home benefits) apply.

2. Ownership and Annual Taxes:

Once you own property in Rome, there are annual property taxes to budget for. Italy’s main property tax is IMU (Imposta Municipale Unica), which is charged by municipalities on real estate. The good news for homeowners is that your primary residence (prima casa) is exempt from IMU, except if it is classified as a luxury category (A/1, A/8, A/9) globalpropertyguide.com. So, most owner-occupiers in their first home pay no annual property tax. However, second homes, investment properties, and properties owned by non-residents are subject to IMU. In Rome, the IMU rate for second homes is often around 0.86% of the cadastral value, with a range that can go up to a maximum of 1.06% (Rome has set close to the higher end in past years). Because cadastral values are usually far below market values (sometimes 30-50% of market), the effective IMU might equate to roughly 0.3–0.5% of market value annually in many cases. For example, on an apartment with a cadastral value of €100,000 (maybe market €300k), IMU could be ~€860/year at 0.86%. There’s also a smaller service tax called TASI, but since 2020 TASI has been incorporated into IMU (they effectively merged), so one payment covers both. Additionally, waste collection tax (TARI) is charged yearly based on property size/occupants – this is typically a few hundred euros for an apartment.

If the property is held through a company or fund, taxes differ (companies pay corporate tax on rental income etc., unless they are structured as certain vehicles like an SIIQ or fund which have special rules). Speaking of special vehicles: Italy has REIT-like structures called SIIQ for listed companies and fondi immobiliari (real estate funds) – these have tax advantages (e.g., SIIQs’ rental income is exempt from corporate tax, only taxed at investor level) practiceguides.chambers.com practiceguides.chambers.com. But these are relevant mostly to institutional investors; there are only a few SIIQs in Italy and none particularly for small investors practiceguides.chambers.com.

3. Rental Income and Tenancy Laws:

For those planning to rent out property, Italy’s system has some peculiarities. Rental income tax for individuals can be optimized via the cedolare secca regime. Under cedolare secca, individuals leasing residential property to private tenants can choose a flat 21% tax on gross rent (or 10% for certain low-income lease agreements like canone concordato in specific cities) globalpropertyguide.com. This flat tax replaces the normal progressive income tax (which could be up to 43% at the top bracket), and also exempts the landlord from the annual registration tax on the lease. Most small landlords opt for cedolare secca because 21% flat is often much lower than their marginal rate. However, cedolare secca is only available for residential leases to individuals, not for commercial leases nor for corporate lessors. If not using cedolare, rental income would be added to your ordinary income (after a basic 5% expense deduction) and taxed accordingly, which is usually worse for the landlord. Non-resident landlords can also use the 21% flat tax on Italian rental income (they just have to file an Italian tax return for it, unless an agent withholds it). Keep in mind, Italy does not allow depreciation on residential buildings for individuals, and there’s no mortgage interest deduction unless it’s your primary home mortgage (then a small deduction is allowed).

Tenant protections and rent regulations are an important aspect of Italian law. Lease terms: A typical free market residential lease is “4+4” – four years firm, automatically renewable for another four, unless terminated with notice for certain reasons. There are also “3+2” leases with rent caps (canone concordato) that follow local fair rent agreements; these have tax benefits for landlord (like the 10% cedolare rate). Italy has rent control on increases during a tenancy: the law allows at most 75% of the inflation rate for annual rent escalation in standard contracts globalpropertyguide.com. For example, if inflation is 4%, you can only hike rent 3%. Some contracts even waive increases entirely (especially if cedolare secca is applied, the landlord can’t raise rent for the duration of that lease by law). This means real rents often lose ground to inflation over time, unless reset at renewal. Historically, Italy’s rent indexation limits have made renting less attractive to landlords – indeed, since the 1990s, rents grew much slower than house prices globalpropertyguide.com. From 2000-2008, rents rose ~2.4% annually vs house prices 6.3% globalpropertyguide.com, and even over longer periods rents underperformed inflation globalpropertyguide.com. While in recent years stagnant house prices narrowed this gap, landlords still face strict eviction rules and pro-tenant courts. Evicting a non-paying tenant can take many months (even over a year with legal delays), which is a risk factor. These conditions (limited rent increase and eviction difficulty) have led many owners to prefer short-term rentals or leaving units empty (as noted earlier) cushmanwakefield.com. The government periodically discusses reforms to encourage landlords to offer units for long-term rent, but as of 2025 no major change to the 1978 tenancy law has occurred. For now, landlords should screen tenants carefully and may prefer transient lease formats when possible.

On commercial leases (office/retail), Italy’s laws are different: standard commercial lease length is 6+6 years, and rent indexation can be 100% of inflation (or a negotiated fixed increase) – more landlord-friendly. There was a 2014 amendment that if annual rent > €250k and property not historic, parties can contract out of law, allowing more freedom practiceguides.chambers.com. In Rome’s prime retail, some luxury leases are done under that freedom for flexibility. Business leases (like leasing a whole business, affitto d’azienda) are also used sometimes for things like hotels or restaurants.

4. Short-Term Rental Regulations:

Short-term rentals (Airbnb-style) have grown hugely in Rome, prompting regulatory responses. As of January 2024, a new national law (Budget Law 2024, Law 197/2023) introduced mandatory registration of short-term rental properties. Every property rented short-term (defined as leases up to 30 days) must obtain a CIN (Codice Identificativo Nazionale) – basically a registration code – and platforms cannot list properties without this code idealista.it. This is part of a push to create a comprehensive national database of short-term rentals idealista.it. The rollout began with test phases in mid-2024 (in regions like Apulia, then Abruzzo, Lombardy) idealista.it and is extending countrywide. By 2025, Rome’s authorities will have access to this database and can fine hosts who operate without registering idealista.it. Fines can range in the thousands of euros, so compliance is important. Furthermore, taxation for short-term rentals remains under the cedolare secca 21% flat tax if you rent out up to 4 properties. But if you rent more than 4 properties on a short-term basis, the activity is considered “entrepreneurial” and you’re supposed to register a business (with VAT etc.) – this rule was clarified in 2021 and reinforced by the 2024 law idealista.it. The Budget Law 2024 also tightened some tax reporting: intermediaries (like Airbnb) must report hosts’ income to tax authorities.

On a local level, Rome (like other tourist cities) has considered additional restrictions. As of 2025, a national regulation is being discussed that would allow cities like Rome to impose a minimum 2-night stay for short rentals in their historic centers costaluzlawyers.com. This is aimed at discouraging one-night “hit-and-run” tourism that residents complain about. Florence already approved such a rule for its center (pending national law validation). Rome is likely to follow suit if enabled – so we may see a 2-night minimum rule in the UNESCO historic center from 2025 onward. There are also proposals to cap the number of days per year a property can be rented short-term (like 120 days) without a business license, but that’s not law yet. Condo buildings in Rome can also have their own bylaws banning short-term lets (some do). In summary, short-term rental investors in Rome must navigate increasing regulation: mandatory registration (CIN), potential minimum stay rules, and stricter tax oversight. Still, short-lets remain legal and profitable; just be sure to comply with all registration and tax duties to avoid penalties idealista.it.

5. Recent Tax Incentives and Changes:

The Italian government often uses tax incentives to influence the real estate sector. A few notable ones and recent changes:

“Superbonus” and Renovation Incentives: Italy’s famed Superbonus 110% (introduced 2020) allowed homeowners to renovate (for energy efficiency or earthquake-proofing) essentially for free via tax credits. This program has been scaled back significantly. The Superbonus rate was cut to 90% in 2023 and further down to 65% in 2024/2025 arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com. As of 2025, the superbonus exists only as a 65% tax deduction spread over 10 years for qualifying condo upgrades (and only if certain stages were completed by Oct 2024) arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com. Single-family homes largely no longer qualify (unless some works done by 2022). So, the era of generous renovation subsidies is ending, which could lower the volume of construction work and make it more costly for buyers to rehabilitate Rome’s many older properties. However, other incentives remain: Ecobonus 50-65% for smaller energy improvements, Bonus Ristrutturazione 50% for general renovations up to €96k (extended through 2024, likely to continue but possibly reducing after), and Sismabonus for seismic upgrades up to 80-85%. These are tax deductions claimed over 5-10 years. Foreign owners with no Italian taxable income can’t directly use these, but there was an option to transfer the credit to contractors or banks – that system became restricted in 2023 due to abuse and budget impact. So going forward, investors should assume they’ll shoulder renovation costs and maybe get some 50-65% deduction if they have Italian taxes to offset.

Italy’s famed (introduced 2020) allowed homeowners to renovate (for energy efficiency or earthquake-proofing) essentially for free via tax credits. This program has been significantly. The Superbonus rate was cut to 90% in 2023 and further down to arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com. As of 2025, the superbonus exists only as a 65% tax deduction spread over 10 years for qualifying condo upgrades (and only if certain stages were completed by Oct 2024) arlettipartners.com arlettipartners.com. Single-family homes largely no longer qualify (unless some works done by 2022). So, the era of generous renovation subsidies is ending, which could and make it more costly for buyers to rehabilitate Rome’s many older properties. However, other incentives remain: for smaller energy improvements, for general renovations up to €96k (extended through 2024, likely to continue but possibly reducing after), and for seismic upgrades up to 80-85%. These are tax deductions claimed over 5-10 years. Foreign owners with no Italian taxable income can’t directly use these, but there was an option to transfer the credit to contractors or banks – that system became restricted in 2023 due to abuse and budget impact. So going forward, investors should assume they’ll shoulder renovation costs and maybe get some 50-65% deduction if they have Italian taxes to offset. First-Home Aid for Young Buyers: The “Under-36” incentive , which exempted buyers under age 36 (with ISEE < €40k) from paying registration, cadastral, and mortgage taxes on a first home, expired on Dec 31, 2024 uipa.it. This means from 2025, young adults no longer get an automatic tax freebie on purchase. They still can benefit from the state Guarantee Fund for first-home mortgages, which has been extended to end of 2027 gruppo-piu.it. This fund covers up to 80% of the loan for under-36 or other priority categories, making it easier to get high LTV loans. The removal of the tax exemption (which was essentially 2% of price saved, plus mortgage tax 0.25%) will marginally increase costs for young buyers. It might slow that segment of demand a bit, although the impact may be modest given the overall price levels (and many had already used it in 2021-2024). No new tax breaks specifically for young buyers have been announced for 2025 onward yet.

The , which exempted buyers under age 36 (with ISEE < €40k) from paying registration, cadastral, and mortgage taxes on a first home, uipa.it. This means from 2025, young adults no longer get an automatic tax freebie on purchase. They still can benefit from the for first-home mortgages, which has been extended to gruppo-piu.it. This fund covers up to 80% of the loan for under-36 or other priority categories, making it easier to get high LTV loans. The removal of the tax exemption (which was essentially 2% of price saved, plus mortgage tax 0.25%) will marginally increase costs for young buyers. It might slow that segment of demand a bit, although the impact may be modest given the overall price levels (and many had already used it in 2021-2024). No new tax breaks specifically for young buyers have been announced for 2025 onward yet. Taxation on Real Estate Companies: In 2023, Italy introduced a new rule concerning “property-rich” companies . Essentially, if a foreign investor owns Italian real estate through a company and then sells the company shares, that capital gain can now be taxable in Italy if more than 50% of the company’s assets are real estate in Italy practiceguides.chambers.com. This closes a loophole where people could avoid Italian tax by selling corporate wrappers rather than properties. So, international investors should plan for potential capital gains tax (~26%) on exits even via share deals, under certain conditions. It’s a sophisticated area, but worth noting that Italy is aligning with OECD standards on property-rich entities.

In 2023, Italy introduced a new rule concerning . Essentially, if a foreign investor owns Italian real estate through a company and then sells the company shares, that capital gain can now be taxable in Italy if more than 50% of the company’s assets are real estate in Italy practiceguides.chambers.com. This closes a loophole where people could avoid Italian tax by selling corporate wrappers rather than properties. So, international investors should plan for potential capital gains tax (~26%) on exits even via share deals, under certain conditions. It’s a sophisticated area, but worth noting that Italy is aligning with OECD standards on property-rich entities. Flat Tax for New Residents: A notable incentive attracting wealthy foreigners (including retirees, entrepreneurs, etc.) is Italy’s flat tax regime (Res Non Dom) introduced in 2017. If an individual becomes a new Italian tax resident, they can apply to pay a flat €100,000 per year tax on all foreign-sourced income, regardless of amount, instead of normal tax, while still paying normal taxes on Italian income. This has drawn high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), some of whom buy luxury real estate in places like Rome, Milan, Tuscany. This regime is still in place in 2025 and has a 15-year duration. It’s one reason cited for increased luxury demand (e.g., some high-profile Americans and Brits moved to Italy under this scheme). There’s also a 50% income tax break for people who move to Italy for work (impatriate regime), fostering an influx of professionals. These contribute to housing demand, especially rentals and purchases in upscale areas.

A notable incentive attracting wealthy foreigners (including retirees, entrepreneurs, etc.) is Italy’s introduced in 2017. If an individual becomes a new Italian tax resident, they can apply to pay a flat €100,000 per year tax on all foreign-sourced income, regardless of amount, instead of normal tax, while still paying normal taxes on Italian income. This has drawn high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), some of whom buy luxury real estate in places like Rome, Milan, Tuscany. This regime is still in place in 2025 and has a 15-year duration. It’s one reason cited for increased luxury demand (e.g., some high-profile Americans and Brits moved to Italy under this scheme). There’s also a 50% income tax break for people who move to Italy for work (impatriate regime), fostering an influx of professionals. These contribute to housing demand, especially rentals and purchases in upscale areas. Corporate and Investment Vehicles: For institutional investors, Italy has made some regulatory simplifications. In 2024, Law 21/2024 simplified rules for real estate SICAFs (fixed-capital investment companies) – notably, a SICAF reserved to qualified investors and externally managed no longer needs Bank of Italy authorization practiceguides.chambers.com. This makes it easier to set up investment vehicles. Additionally, Italy allows real estate securitization vehicles, which can acquire properties and are not subject to income tax at vehicle level (all income goes to noteholders) practiceguides.chambers.com practiceguides.chambers.com. These vehicles enjoy certain tax neutrality which can be attractive for structured deals. Furthermore, REIFs (real estate funds) and SICAFs are generally exempt from corporate taxes (IRES, IRAP) practiceguides.chambers.com; investors are taxed on distributions. Notably, foreign institutional investors (like pension funds) can often get an exemption from withholding tax on fund distributions if they meet requirements practiceguides.chambers.com. And foreign investors (pension funds, investment funds) are exempt from Italian tax on capital gains from selling fund units or SICAF shares practiceguides.chambers.com. These provisions incentivize foreign institutional investment by avoiding two layers of tax. Italy’s equivalent of REITs, the SIIQ (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata), also offers tax exemption on rental income at the corporate level (with mandatory high payout) practiceguides.chambers.com. However, SIIQs are few and mostly focus on commercial assets.

For an individual foreign investor, these specifics might be overkill, but it’s useful to know that Italy’s legal system does accommodate efficient investment structures. If one is investing at scale, consulting a tax advisor about using a fund or SICAF might yield tax benefits (with trade-offs of management cost).

6. Other Local Regulations:

Rome has some local rules worth noting. The city has strict heritage conservation laws – if you buy a property of historical significance, external changes may be limited and restoration must follow guidelines. Some properties in central Rome are subject to right of first refusal by the Ministry of Culture if deemed very historic (though rare, it can happen for notably important assets – the state can step in and acquire at same price). Zoning laws in Rome dictate how properties can be used; recent efforts aim to convert unused office buildings to residences to alleviate housing shortages. In late 2022, a national law also capped real estate agent commissions for buyers at 3% for residential sales (to curb excessive fees), but in practice 3% was standard anyway.

Additionally, a 2023 decree known as “Decreto Trasparenza” now requires real estate ads to include more info (like building energy rating, if they have a plan, etc.), increasing transparency. Energy certification (APE) is mandatory for sales/leases.

Lastly, Italy’s government has signaled an upcoming housing reform that might include incentives for affordable housing and perhaps revisiting short-term rental rules at a national level, but details are pending.

Overall, legal and tax considerations in Rome boil down to: prepare for high transaction costs, follow rental regulations diligently, and leverage available tax regimes to your benefit. Italy’s system protects tenants strongly and has historically high taxes, but it also rewards long-term holding (no capital gains tax on homes held >5 years) and offers creative avenues (like flat tax or funds) for those who plan wisely. It’s advisable to engage a knowledgeable Italian notary and tax consultant when transacting, to ensure all formalities (like obtaining a Codice Fiscale, which is required for any property buyer) and optimizations are handled correctly. With proper guidance, investors can successfully navigate Rome’s regulatory landscape and reap the rewards of this vibrant real estate market.

